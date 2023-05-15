Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Photos of Her Baby Girl on Their First Mother's Day

Rebel Wilson is celebrating her first Mother's Day as a mom and to mark the occasion, she shared the most prominent photos yet of her infant daughter Royce. See adorable pics of the actress' baby.

By Corinne Heller May 15, 2023 12:03 AMTags
Watch: Rebel Wilson Shares FIRST Glimpse of Daughter Royce's Face

Aca-dorable!

On her first Mother's Day as a mom, Rebel Wilson shared the most prominent photos yet of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

In her May 14 Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect actress included a pic of herself and fiancée Ramona Agruma—who is wearing a pink baseball cap bearing the word "Mama," sitting together with the baby, who is 6 months old. Royce sports a cream woolen bunny bonnet, a pastel pink cardigan, grey sweatpants and white and pink fuzzy socks.

Another image shows Rebel holding the little girl up as she stands with her on the deck of a large boat. Royce is dressed in a frilly, pink and white polka dotted dress and is barefoot. A third pic shows the baby wearing a blue and white sun hat and lying on a towel with her mother on a desk, overlooking the ocean.

In her caption, the Bridesmaids actress shared an anecdote about parenthood that was simply, well, pitch perfect.

"Happy Mother's Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big [poo]," she wrote. "How about you?"

Stars Celebrate Mother's Day 2023

Ramona also shared Mother's Day tributes on her Instagram Stories, including pics of herself with her own mom and image of herself with Rebel and Royce.

"Happy Mothers Day to us," the  fashion and jewelry designer wrote on a snap of the three on a beach, while another pic showing herself feeding Royce contained the caption, "Being a mom is a blessing."

Rebel Wilson's Private Baby Shower

Rebel surprised fans last November when she announced she had welcomed her first child, who was born via surrogate. "I can't even describe the love I have for her," the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a first photo of her newborn covering part of her face with her hand, "she's a beautiful miracle!"

This past April, two months after the actress and Ramona announced their engagement, Rebel shared another glimpse of the baby, this time showing her face from afar in a vacation video.

See Rebel's adorable photos of Royce below:

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
First Mother's Day

Rebel appears with her daughter and her fiancée Ramona Agruma in this Mother's Day 2023 Instagram pic. On her first Mother's Day as a mom, Rebel captioned wrote, "Happy Mother's Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big [poo] …how about you?)"

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Happy Mother's Day 2023

Rebel celebrates her first Mother's Day as a mom.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
We're on a Boat

Rebel included this pic in her Mother's Day 2023 post.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
By the Sea

Rebel also shared this throwback pic on Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram / Ramona Agruma
Happy Family

Rebel's fiancée Ramona Agruma shared this sweet pic on their first Mother's Day as a family.

Instagram / Ramona Agruma
A Blessing

Rebel's fiancée Ramona Agruma also posted this pic on Mother's Day 2023.

Instagram
Little Fish

"Roycie's first ever swim in the ocean," Rebel wrote in this March 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Rebel Wilson
Welcome Baby Royce

Rebel became a mother in November 2022 when her first child, daughter Royce Lilliam Elizabeth Wilson, was born via surrogate. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"
I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. ������

