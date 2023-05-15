Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Photos of Her Baby Girl on Their First Mother's Day

Aca-dorable!
On her first Mother's Day as a mom, Rebel Wilson shared the most prominent photos yet of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.
In her May 14 Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect actress included a pic of herself and fiancée Ramona Agruma—who is wearing a pink baseball cap bearing the word "Mama," sitting together with the baby, who is 6 months old. Royce sports a cream woolen bunny bonnet, a pastel pink cardigan, grey sweatpants and white and pink fuzzy socks.
Another image shows Rebel holding the little girl up as she stands with her on the deck of a large boat. Royce is dressed in a frilly, pink and white polka dotted dress and is barefoot. A third pic shows the baby wearing a blue and white sun hat and lying on a towel with her mother on a desk, overlooking the ocean.
In her caption, the Bridesmaids actress shared an anecdote about parenthood that was simply, well, pitch perfect.
"Happy Mother's Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big [poo]," she wrote. "How about you?"
Ramona also shared Mother's Day tributes on her Instagram Stories, including pics of herself with her own mom and image of herself with Rebel and Royce.
"Happy Mothers Day to us," the fashion and jewelry designer wrote on a snap of the three on a beach, while another pic showing herself feeding Royce contained the caption, "Being a mom is a blessing."
Rebel surprised fans last November when she announced she had welcomed her first child, who was born via surrogate. "I can't even describe the love I have for her," the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a first photo of her newborn covering part of her face with her hand, "she's a beautiful miracle!"
This past April, two months after the actress and Ramona announced their engagement, Rebel shared another glimpse of the baby, this time showing her face from afar in a vacation video.
See Rebel's adorable photos of Royce below: