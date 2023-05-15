Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable New Photos of Her Baby Girl on Their First Mother's Day

Watch : Rebel Wilson Shares FIRST Glimpse of Daughter Royce's Face

Aca-dorable!

On her first Mother's Day as a mom, Rebel Wilson shared the most prominent photos yet of her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

In her May 14 Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect actress included a pic of herself and fiancée Ramona Agruma—who is wearing a pink baseball cap bearing the word "Mama," sitting together with the baby, who is 6 months old. Royce sports a cream woolen bunny bonnet, a pastel pink cardigan, grey sweatpants and white and pink fuzzy socks.

Another image shows Rebel holding the little girl up as she stands with her on the deck of a large boat. Royce is dressed in a frilly, pink and white polka dotted dress and is barefoot. A third pic shows the baby wearing a blue and white sun hat and lying on a towel with her mother on a desk, overlooking the ocean.

In her caption, the Bridesmaids actress shared an anecdote about parenthood that was simply, well, pitch perfect.

"Happy Mother's Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big [poo]," she wrote. "How about you?"