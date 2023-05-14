See How Kaley Cuoco, Keke Palmer and More Celebs Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2023

See Mother's Day tributes to and from celebs such as first-time moms Kaley Cuoco and Keke Palmer, plus Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas and more stars.

Watch: Tom Pelphrey Calls Life with Kaley Cuoco "A Miracle"

This Mother's Day hit different for Kaley Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant actress is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a mom. Mother's Day 2023 took place May 14, six weeks after Kaley gave birth to her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first child, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. On the holiday, the actress shared on her Instagram Stories a video of the infant swaddled and cooing in her crib, captioning the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"

"Hello! Good morning!" she greeted her daughter. "Did you make me a mommy? Is it mommy's day? Thank you for making me a mommy. Thank you for Mother's Day."

She also shared a pic of herself and Tom with their mothers, Layne Ann Cuoco and Laurie Pelphrey, writing, "To all the moms, especially these two gems! I get it now. Love you!"

Kylie Jenner and Kids Stormi and Aire Celebrate Mother's Day 2023

The Ozark actor paid tribute to both Kaley and their moms on his own Instagram page, including more adorable pics of baby Matilda. "Happy Mother's Day to my endlessly incredible partner," he wrote. "Matilda's mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom. Matilda also has two grandmas, (and a great grandma!!) and she is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are."

He added, "Happy Mother's Day to all!! Our real heroes. #mothersday @kaleycuoco."

Another first-time mom, Keke Palmer, also received a tribute from her partner, Darius Jackson. The two welcomed their first child together, son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February.

"To your 1st of many Mother's Day," he captioned a video montage documenting her pregnancy, while the actress responded, "Thanks for making me a mama!!" She added, "I didn't want it to end!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Keke shared pics from a mother-son photo shoot on her Instagram Stories.

See All the Stars Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2023

Other celebs, including Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom and Nick Jonas, also honored the moms in their life on social media on Mother's Day.

The Jonas Brothers singer posted new images of his wife Priyanka Chopra with their toddler daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day my love," Nick wrote. "You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

See stars' Mother's Day 2023 tributes below:

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant actress celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom, sharing an Instagram Stories video of herself sharing a tender moment with her and partner Tom Pelphrey's newborn daughter. She captioned the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"

Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Kaley's partner paid tribute to the actress and their moms, sharing pics of them with his and the actress' newborn daughter.

Keke Palmer

For her first Mother's Day as a mom, the actress' partner, Darius Jackson, shared a slew of throwback photos of the actress when she was pregnant with their first child, son Leodis.

Orlando Bloom & Sonia Constance Josephine Copeland

The actress also shared this throwback pic of himself with his mom, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to all the mammas out there and to anyone in your life who has offered you unconditional love."

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The actor shared a selfie of himself with his fiancée, mom of their daughter Daisy.

John Travolta

On Mother's Day 2023, the actor paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 at age 57 after battling breast cancer, sharing a throwback video of the actress opening a Mother's Day present on Instagram.

"Happy Mother's Day Kelly," he wrote. "We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared several never-before-seen pics of her kids Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 15 months, on Mother's Day 2023.

Reese Witherspoon

"Gosh I'm lucky to be their mama," Reese captioned this pic of herself with children Ava PhillippeDeacon Phillippe and Tennessee Toth.

Mandy Moore

"Stepping into the world of motherhood has been like entering the most expansive, mythical labyrinth- it's felt simultaneously overwhelming and oddly familiar. It's the job I'm proudest of and the most grateful for. Always," the This Is Us alum, who shares sons August and Oscar with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote on Instagram. "Hats off to all those who mother in any and every way and an extra squeeze to those who find this day difficult. #HappyMother'sDay."

Justin Timberlake & Lynn Harless

The star also honored his own mother with an Instagram post. "Mom… We've had some fun, haven't we?!" he wrote. "I hope you know every day how much you've taught me and how much I love you. Happy Mother's Day, Mom. Thank you for loving me all along the way."

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel

The star paid tribute to his wife, mother of their sons Silas and Phineas, on Instagram. "This human right here," he wrote. "Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night. I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!"

Justin added, "Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to."

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this pic of his wife with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, writing, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."

Gwyneth Paltrow

Mother's Day 2023 fell on the 19th birthday of Gwyneth and ex Chris Martin's eldest child, daughter Apple Martin. The actress, who also shares son Moses Martin, 17, with the Coldplay frontman, shared pics of herself with both kids and her own mother, actress Blythe Danner, on her Instagram Stories and a special birthday tribute to Apple on her grid.

"Happy Birthday my angel," the Oscar winner wrote. "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me- the GIFT of being your mom. I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it! Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

