See How Kaley Cuoco, Keke Palmer and More Celebs Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2023

This Mother's Day hit different for Kaley Cuoco.
The Flight Attendant actress is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a mom. Mother's Day 2023 took place May 14, six weeks after Kaley gave birth to her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first child, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. On the holiday, the actress shared on her Instagram Stories a video of the infant swaddled and cooing in her crib, captioning the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"
"Hello! Good morning!" she greeted her daughter. "Did you make me a mommy? Is it mommy's day? Thank you for making me a mommy. Thank you for Mother's Day."
She also shared a pic of herself and Tom with their mothers, Layne Ann Cuoco and Laurie Pelphrey, writing, "To all the moms, especially these two gems! I get it now. Love you!"
The Ozark actor paid tribute to both Kaley and their moms on his own Instagram page, including more adorable pics of baby Matilda. "Happy Mother's Day to my endlessly incredible partner," he wrote. "Matilda's mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom. Matilda also has two grandmas, (and a great grandma!!) and she is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are."
He added, "Happy Mother's Day to all!! Our real heroes. #mothersday @kaleycuoco."
Another first-time mom, Keke Palmer, also received a tribute from her partner, Darius Jackson. The two welcomed their first child together, son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February.
"To your 1st of many Mother's Day," he captioned a video montage documenting her pregnancy, while the actress responded, "Thanks for making me a mama!!" She added, "I didn't want it to end!!!!!!"
Meanwhile, Keke shared pics from a mother-son photo shoot on her Instagram Stories.
Other celebs, including Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom and Nick Jonas, also honored the moms in their life on social media on Mother's Day.
The Jonas Brothers singer posted new images of his wife Priyanka Chopra with their toddler daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on Instagram.
"Happy Mother's Day my love," Nick wrote. "You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day."
See stars' Mother's Day 2023 tributes below: