See How Kaley Cuoco, Keke Palmer and More Celebs Are Celebrating Mother's Day 2023

Watch : Tom Pelphrey Calls Life with Kaley Cuoco "A Miracle"

This Mother's Day hit different for Kaley Cuoco.

The Flight Attendant actress is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a mom. Mother's Day 2023 took place May 14, six weeks after Kaley gave birth to her and partner Tom Pelphrey's first child, daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. On the holiday, the actress shared on her Instagram Stories a video of the infant swaddled and cooing in her crib, captioning the clip, "Best first Mother's Day wake up ever!"

"Hello! Good morning!" she greeted her daughter. "Did you make me a mommy? Is it mommy's day? Thank you for making me a mommy. Thank you for Mother's Day."

She also shared a pic of herself and Tom with their mothers, Layne Ann Cuoco and Laurie Pelphrey, writing, "To all the moms, especially these two gems! I get it now. Love you!"