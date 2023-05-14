You'll Burn for Jonathan Bailey in This First Look at Him on the Wicked Set With Ariana Grande

Watch : See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba From Wicked

What is this feeling? It's a strange exhilaration at finally seeing Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked.

We couldn't be happier about the arrival of the first images of the Bridgerton actor in character, which surfaced May 13. In the pics, taken earlier this month, Jonathan is seen on the Buckinghamshire, England set of the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, a Wizard of Oz prequel, with Ariana Grande beside him in character as Glinda, one of his love interests.

In front of a floral backdrop, Jonathan is seen wearing dark green and gold Oz military jacket—an outfit Fiyero wears in the stage production when his engagement to the good witch is announced—with his hair pushed back. Ariana sports a crown and a pink, sparkly ballgown—a nod to Glinda's look in The Wizard of Oz film, rather than the musical's character. The two filmed themselves sharing a tender moment while also appearing more serious.

Cynthia Erivo stars as main character Elphaba, Glinda's green-skinned schoolmate and Fiyero's other love interest, who will eventually turn into the Wicked Witch of the West.