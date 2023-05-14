The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Marries Jordan C. Brown in California Wedding

Watch : Colton Underwood Shares WILD Messages From LGBTQ+ community

Colton Underwood is a married man.

The star of The Bachelor season 23 wed his Jordan C. Brown, more than two years after they began a relationship. Colton, 31, and Jordan 38, announced the news in a joint Instagram post, writing, "The Brown-Underwoods...May 13th 2023."

The reality star, a former NFL player, and his partner married in a rustic, outdoor wedding in Napa Valley, Calif. in front of about 200 guests and wore Tom Ford suits—green for Colton and blue for Jordan, according to People. The men included in their Instagram post pics from the event, which shows them kissing at the altar.

The wedding took place more than a year after the couple got engaged. The men also married more than two years after Colton, who also starred on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, came out publicly as gay on Good Morning America. He told Robin Roberts in the April 2021 interview, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."