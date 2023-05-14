How Tom Brady Honored Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day 2023

Watch : Tom Brady Shares Glimpse Inside Beach Day With His 3 Kids

Both of Tom Brady's exes were the receivers of a special tribute on Mother's Day, the first since his divorce.

On the May 14 holiday, the retired NFL superstar included former wife Gisele Bundchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan in an Instagram post honoring the women in his life.

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives," Tom wrote. "Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Tom included in his post pics showing his ex-wife and two children, Benjamin Rein Brady, 13, and Vivian Lake Brady, 10, and a photo of himself with Bridget with and their son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also posted an image of the three with Gisele, a pic he had also shared on Mother's Day 2021.