41 Stars Share Their Go-To Sunscreen: Sofía Vergara, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and More

We all know that wearing sunscreen is important, but it can be tough to find the right one that agrees with your skin. If you're still on your quest for your go-to sun block, let your favorite celebrities help you out.
I rounded up a list of sunscreens recommended by 41 celebs including Garcelle Beauvais, Tia Mowry, Sofía Vergara, Tayshia Adams, Porsha Williams, Melissa Gorga, Meagan Good, Kandi Burruss, Lisa Rinna, Paige DeSorbo, Tyler Cameron, Madison LeCroy, Charity Lawson, Maria Sharapova, Victoria Justice, Nicky Hilton, Dr. Nicole Martin, Rachel Recchia, Caroline Stanbury, Camille Kostek, Captain Jason Chambers, and Genevieve Parisi.
If you want a sunscreen that gives your skin a luminous glow, Hannah Ann Sluss, Olivia Culpo, Lindsey Vonn, and Emma Slater recommend this one. Another popular pick is the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum, which has been recommended by Kyle Richards, Julianne Hough, Lala Kent, Witney Carson, Danielle Olivera, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Rachael Kirkconnell.
Shay Mitchell, Amanda Stanton, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Brynn Whitfield, and Dylan Barbour opt for this oil-free sunscreen. Chloe Fineman and Megan Rapinoe have raved about this Shiseido sunscreen.
Whether you want a spray-on sunscreen, a powder, or something with a glowy finish, these stars shared a wide variety of options to suit every preferences.
Celebrity Sunscreen Recommendations
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
Olivia Culpo shared, "Supergoop has a powder sunscreen, which is great if you worry about your skin getting oily, but you're also protecting your skin at the same time. I love that it's a two for one product. I use it after I put on all my makeup and reapply throughout the day just to make sure I am protecting my skin."
Genevieve Parisi said, "Supergoop (Re)setting Mineral Powder. I love this because it has sunscreen in it and it also has a brush attached to the product so it's great for on the go touch ups!" There are four shades to choose from.
Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Olivia Culpo shared, "This Tula sunscreen is my favorite. I'm going to be honest with you about my picks. This is my absolute favorite. I love it. It has this really cool, emollient texture. I love every part of it."
More From Olivia Culpo: "It's 100% the only sunscreen that doesn't make me break out. It blends really really well. It reminds me of the MAC Strobe Cream, but it's a sunscreen."
Rachael Kirkconnell said, "The Protect + Glow has an incredible glowy tint or shine to it and it makes your skin look radiant. I love wearing this at the beach or whenever I'm not wearing makeup."
Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
Hannah Ann Sluss shared, "My go-to sunscreen is always Supergoop for me. They have a body sunscreen and it's called Glowscreen, and I'm telling you it not only protects your skin, but it makes you look like a goddess. It has this nice sheen and sparkle to it, but It's not an obnoxious sparkle."
More From Hannah Ann Sluss: "When the sun hits your skin you already look like you have a tan."
"If you love a glow, you can do the Glowscreen from Supergoop. It has a nice sheen and a little pigment to it," Olivia Culpo said.
Lindsey Vonn said, "I'm counting days for my own sunscreen to come out, but for now I love the Supergoop Glowscreen SPF 40."
Emma Slater explained, "I like to use Supergoop's Glowscreen. It helps my skin not look so congested with makeup."
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen & Soy, Improves Skin Tone & Texture, Hypoallergenic, Oil-Free & Non-Comedogenic
Tia Mowry said, "This sunscreen for the face gives a natural healthy glow. SPF 30 and it's oil free so it's a clean, non-sticky application."
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Garcelle Beauvais told E! that she uses Black Girl Sunscreen because it's "made for women of color."
Charity Lawson told E!, "My favorite sunscreen is Black Girl Sunscreen. As a Black woman, having a sunscreen that is specifically designed for my skin but also is considerate in the cast it leaves behind is important. Black girl sunscreen provides those basic necessities, it's light with the perfect amount of coverage!"
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
Julianne Hough said, "For me, everything is about skin first and taking care of it. I love how this sunscreen makes me feel fresh and beautiful."
Kyle Richards shared, "You know my favorite product is EltaMD. I start with this on my face before I go anywhere. Putting this on my face before I go to the pool is the absolute best, best, best product. It feels really good on your skin."
Lala Kent gushed, "It's fantastic. I'm huge with sunscreen. I always put it on my face. This stuff is bomb and it sits perfectly under makeup. A doctor in Beverly Hills is selling me something I can get on Amazon. If you don't put this in your bag, you're messing up."
Witney Carson raved, "The UV Clear from EltaMD is my favorite! Everyone uses it and it's so easy to put on with no white streaks."
Delilah Belle Hamlin explained, "I love EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen and I love that it has zinc in it which really helps prevent breakouts since I have such sensitive skin!"
Caelynn Miller-Keyes told E!, "If I know I'll be sweating, I try to keep my face bare with only skincare. But that isn't always possible, so I love EltaMD's Tinted Sunscreen. I like that it's light and not too greasy. They also have a tinted version which I love for the summer!"
Rachael Kirkconnell shared, "EltaMD is light and creamy and my skin absolutely loves it, it doesn't smell or feel like sunscreen and I have used this one for years."
Danielle Olivera said, "I swear by this face product and never leave home without it on—especially during the summer. I don't like to wear makeup at the beach or by the pool so this tinted moisturizer is perfect to still feel good about my skin with the added benefit that it's also protecting it."
Lisa Rinna shared, "EltaMD is my very favorite sunscreen. I put sunscreen on in the morning all over my face. I always have sunscreen on. That's my little secret. It does not break me out, which is huge."
Kandi Burruss advised, "You always need a good facial sunscreen. Get some protection. This is a highly-recommended one. It's perfect."
Sun Bum Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Genevieve Parisi said, "For my body I always wear Sun Bum sunscreen."
Lancaster Sun Beauty Velvet Fluid Milk SPF 50
"I don't like to sizzle, I love a non-sticky formula like this and have used it for the longest time," Caroline Stanbury said.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body
Paige DeSorbo told E!, "I found this sunscreen and I've used it for years, so it's my favorite one. I put it on before my moisturizer. I've heard someone say not to put sunscreen on last because it doesn't penetrate the skin as well through the moisturizer. I thought that made sense."
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Shay Mitchell told E!, "I never leave the house without sunscreen so have literally tried them all but lately I have been into the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen."
Brynn Whitfield said, "I tried on a bunch of different sunscreens and this was my favorite because this was the only one that was so thin it didn't feel like a sunscreen. I don't want to put something on and have it feel icky, white, or pastey."
Dr. Tiffany Moon shared, "Anyone who saw me on Real Housewives of Dallas knows that I am serious about my sun protection. I slather this stuff on myself and my kids anytime we go outside! Always wearing SPF is the best skincare hack!"
Amanda Stanton said, "Sunscreen is huge. I love the SuperGoop sunscreen and my kids do too. It's oil free and goes on smooth. They have a spray too!"
Dylan Barbour advised, "Newsflash: it's extremely hot and sunny in the desert. Put on sunscreen and protect your skin."
Coppertone Glow Shimmering Sunscreen Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Melissa Gorga said, "I love Coppertone because it gives your skin a great glow."
Supergoop! PLAY Antioxidant Body Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 50 PA++++
Tayshia Adams told E!, "Sunscreen is essential, so I always have one for my body and one for my face. I recently discovered Supergoop's antioxidant body mist sunscreen and am obsessed! It is so easy to apply, smells great and is perfect for running in the sun."
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion
"I've tried a bunch of different kinds: waterproof, not waterproof, ones for every day, sport ones, and this is my favorite. A lot of times, sunscreen will just wash off or it's too greasy—this one has a nice, clean, non-oily finish that I love," Megan Rapinoe said.
"It gives you a really nice glow. It's the only sunscreen I've ever loved and I love it a lot. It really is so different than other sunscreens. You will be able to tell right away when you try it. It doesn't smell bad like other sunscreens," Chloe Fineman shared in an E! interview.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield SPF 50
Dr. Nicole Martin said, "Living in South Florida, we get a lot of sunshine. Sunscreen is a must in my skincare routine. I love Colorescience Total Protection Brush-on Power SPF 50. It's an all mineral skin shield that provides complete protection in a convenient on-the-go applicator. It's also the only powder sunscreen recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation."
Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
Meagan Good said, "My Kate Somerville SPF 50 Setting Spray is a face saver! Whenever you apply sunblock it only really lasts for like an hour and then your face is exposed to the sun again. With my Kate Somerville SPF spray I can reapply throughout the day to make sure that my skin is always protected and it acts as a setter so my makeup doesn't get disturbed and face doesn't get super oily.
ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation
Nicky Hilton told E!, "I love Ilia's tinted moisturizer. It's light, has nice coverage and has mineral SPF."
Paige DeSorbo told E!, "I'm happy the skin tint has sun protection in it because sometimes I miss steps when I'm in a rush getting ready. I don't end up sticking to the same routine every day."
Witney Carson explained, "Ilia Foundation is great! It's a sheer coverage with a little bit of sunscreen. I always wear this when I know I'm getting wet."
Caelynn Miller-Keyes said, "I love this because it gives you coverage but also has 40 SPF!"
Supergoop! CC Screen
"I've been using Supergoop a lot lately. My friends love it too. Sunscreen is very essential. I also believe that less is more when it comes to products, so I love a tinted SPF too. You get that glow, a little tint, and the sun protection," Camille Kostek shared in an E! interview.
Grown Alchemist Natural Hydrating Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Captain Jason Chambers said, "In terms of other sun protection, I've been so cautious with all the chemicals in sunscreens, but now I'm using an Australian made product from Grown Alchemist."
Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Antioxidant Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Tyler Cameron shared, "The first thing I learned from my mother early on was the importance of sunscreen and incorporating it into your daily routine. Clarins UV Plus SPF Anti Pollution Face Sunscreen is a great go-to and feels really nice on your skin."
Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45
Victoria Justice raved, "Sunscreen is the best way to beat the heat! I use sunscreen every morning. I use the Intellishade original with SPF 45 sunscreen, it's a little dewier. I pretty much never leave the house without it!"
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Spray
"This is a classic sunscreen. This is a tropical coconut. Anything that smells like coconut when you're laying out is just the best thing you can do," Madison LeCroy said.
Supergoop! Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Stick SPF 50
"I've always worn Supergoop. Now, I put this sunscreen stick on my son's face. I love a mineral-based sunscreen. It's a kids stick that Supergoop makes and I just multitask, so it's what I end up wearing too. You don't even see it when it goes on the face. It's a really, really nice formula," Maria Sharapova shared.
Toty Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+
"The Ilumina CC Cream SPF 50+ uses mineral filters, has Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ protection (UVA/UVB), and is infused with antioxidants that protect against free radicals. I love this product because it comes in 15-tone adapting shades. I recommend applying it as a base, like a traditional cc cream or primer under makeup. It's also great on its own if you're looking for less coverage and a more natural finish but still want added protection and coverage," Sofía Vergara explained.
PCA SKIN Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Porsha Williams shared, "A very essential part of skincare is sunscreen. You need to use your sunscreen. This one is SPF 30. I like this particular sunscreen because it's weightless and you can put it under your makeup. It really hydrates your skin. It's not drying. Use it daily."
—Originally published May 15, 2023 at 4 AM PT.