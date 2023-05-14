Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's First Birthday With Adorable Family Photos

Watch : Find Out What Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Named Their Baby Boy

As they prepare to welcome their second baby, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their eldest child.

The rapper shared new pics of the family with their son on Instagram on May 13, his first birthday. A$AP included photos of the three posing next to a colorful balloon and sitting on blanket and shots of himself playing with the boy. The musician also confirmed the now-toddler's first name and its origin, writing, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

In his post, A$AP included a video of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard saying at an award show that the "Wu Tang Clan is for the children." According to multiple recent reports, Rihanna and A$AP named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, with his first name an homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced "Rizza."

The "Umbrella" singer announced her pregnancy with the couple's second child while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.