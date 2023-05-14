Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's First Birthday With Adorable Family Photos

A$AP Rocky shared new pics of himself and Rihanna with their son RZA, while also confirming his name, in honor of the child's first birthday.

As they prepare to welcome their second baby, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their eldest child.

The rapper shared new pics of the family with their son on Instagram on May 13, his first birthday. A$AP included photos of the three posing next to a colorful balloon and sitting on blanket and shots of himself playing with the boy. The musician also confirmed the now-toddler's first name and its origin, writing, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."

In his post, A$AP included a video of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard saying at an award show that the "Wu Tang Clan is for the children." According to multiple recent reports, Rihanna and A$AP named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, with his first name an homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced "Rizza."

The "Umbrella" singer announced her pregnancy with the couple's second child while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

That month, she, A$AP and RZA appeared together on the cover of British Vogue. Rihanna, who occasionally also shares pics of the child on her Instagram, offered the magazine some insight into her and A$AP's relationship and life as parents.

"We're best friends with a baby," she said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

She also talked about her son's close connection with his dad. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," she said. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"

See the family's cutest photos of RZA below:

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Birthday RZA

Rihanna and A$AP celebrate their first child's first birthday in May 2023.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Just Swinging By

A$AP plays with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Happy Dance

A$AP and RZA have fun together.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Family of Three

...and in May 2023, soon to be family of four.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mom + Dad

Rihanna and A$AP share a kiss near their son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Playing With Dad

A$AP enjoys time outside with RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Mirror Selfie

The fam poses for a group pic.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Learning From Dad

A$AP shaves while holding his son.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Daddy & Me

A$AP appears with baby RZA.

Instagram / A$AP Rocky
Father & Son

A$AP appears with the couple's son.

Instagram
Sibling Rivalry

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him," Rihanna captioned this March 2023 Instagram photo, which she shared a month after she revealed during her performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show that she is pregnant with her second child.

Instagram
Spot Me?

Rihanna shared this video of her son on Instagram in April 2023, writing, "Look who don't want mommy to workout."

