Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's First Birthday With Adorable Family Photos

As they prepare to welcome their second baby, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are celebrating their eldest child.
The rapper shared new pics of the family with their son on Instagram on May 13, his first birthday. A$AP included photos of the three posing next to a colorful balloon and sitting on blanket and shots of himself playing with the boy. The musician also confirmed the now-toddler's first name and its origin, writing, "'WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN.' HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA."
In his post, A$AP included a video of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard saying at an award show that the "Wu Tang Clan is for the children." According to multiple recent reports, Rihanna and A$AP named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, with his first name an homage to Wu-Tang Clan member RZA, pronounced "Rizza."
The "Umbrella" singer announced her pregnancy with the couple's second child while performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.
That month, she, A$AP and RZA appeared together on the cover of British Vogue. Rihanna, who occasionally also shares pics of the child on her Instagram, offered the magazine some insight into her and A$AP's relationship and life as parents.
"We're best friends with a baby," she said. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."
She also talked about her son's close connection with his dad. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," she said. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"
See the family's cutest photos of RZA below: