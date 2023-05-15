This $5 Tinted Moisturizer With 10,200+ 5-Star Reviews Is a Must-Have for Your Routine

Shoppers are impressed by how amazing this affordable product truly is. Check out some of the rave reviews.

Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator Reviews

A shopper declared, "Best I've tried!! Save your money, skip the pricey brands cuz this stuff is MAGIC!! Superior product in this price range?? YES! Yes please!!!"

Another insisted, "This Stuff Is Magical. This formula is phenomenal and the price can't be beat. It sinks into the skin beautifully and is very hydrating. It would be a great BB cream at 10 times the price but thank the good lord for Wet and Wild staying honest."

A reviewer said, "It's crazy something as beautiful and high quality can be $4. I had my skepticism about this product but I love any product that is super light and natural. I like achieving the no makeup look with just enough coverage to balance out my discoloration. This tinted moisturizer is the most beautiful product I've ever put on my face. It is simply gorgeous. It's super effortless to blend. You can use a beauty blender or a brush. I like both but I found to get that dewy light to medium coverage the beauty blender did the job. It's all personal preference."

A shopper shared, "I'm impressed. I've been on the search for a tinted moisturizer that I liked. I've tried a lot of different brands but as soon as I put in on I was shocked. I had my beauty blender and brush on standby because I thought I'd need it to blend it out (because ones I've tried before didn't blend well) BUT I didn't need them with this! I used my fingers and it blended so well. The coverage is also impressive because it hides almost all my acne scars but still doesn't look like I'm wearing a full face of makeup. For $5, I'd definitely recommend buying it!"

"I am so in love with this product! It covers imperfections and makes skin tone even while leaving you skin natural and glowing. It even stays in the summer heat. Holy grail item, I will now be wearing this everyday," an Amazon customer wrote.

A shopper gushed, "My Favorite Product... Ever! I am absolutely obsessed with this product. With how little you actually need to use for day-to-day makeup, it actually lasts surprisingly long. I have already bought this product twice and I don't plan on stopping, it is a life saver!"

Looking for more affordable beauty finds? This $9 lipstick looks like a lip gloss and it lasts through eating, drinking, and kissing.