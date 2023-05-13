Kate Middleton Gives Surprise Musical Performance for Eurovision Song Contest

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, showcased her musical talent in a surprise appearance during the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

By Corinne Heller May 13, 2023 10:05 PMTags
TVMusicKate MiddletonRoyals
Watch: Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest had a royal surprise!

A pre-taped opening sequence for the May 13 show included a musical cameo from Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales sat at a grand piano and played a 10-second instrumental piece, composed by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, which was featured in a performance by last year's Eurovision winner, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

"A #Eurovision surprise," read a post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page. "A pleasure to join @kalush.official in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest took place in Liverpool, U.K., which hosted the international event on behalf of Ukraine. During her surprise musical performance, Kate wore a royal blue, one-shoulder Jenny Packham gown to honor the war-torn country, whose flag is blue and yellow, and also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II by sporting sapphire earrings that belonged to the monarch.

photos
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at King Charles III's Coronation

The princess filmed her musical performance at Windsor Castle's Crimson Drawing Room earlier this month, BBC News reported.

BBC / Instagram / Kensington Palace

Trending Stories

1

Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Months-Long Romance With “Crush” 070 Shake

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Is Her Mini-Me at World Tour

3

Why Adam Levine is Returning to The Voice 4 Years After Exit

This marks the second time Kate has showcased her musical talent publicly since she accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano during a televised Christmas Eve service at Westminster Abbey in London in December 2021.

BBC / Instagram / Kensington Palace

She, husband Prince William, their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, and the rest of the royal family gathered at the Abbey last weekend to attend new monarch King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lily-Rose Depp Confirms Months-Long Romance With “Crush” 070 Shake

2

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Is Her Mini-Me at World Tour

3

Why Adam Levine is Returning to The Voice 4 Years After Exit

4

Lisa Rinna Reacts to Andy Cohen’s Claims About Her RHOBH Exit

5

Rob Lowe Celebrates 33 Years of Sobriety With Message on His Recovery