Matty Healy Resurfaces on Taylor Swift's Era Tour Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Matt Healy SPOTTED at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Amid Romance Rumors

Taylor Swift appears to have entered her Matt Healy era.

On May 12, the singer of The 1975 made his third appearance on the pop star's Eras tour, as the two continue to spark romance rumors. At her concert in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Matty joined her opening act Phoebe Bridgers onstage to play guitar during her entire eight-song set, marking the second time he's performed with her in less than a week.

He was later spotted watching Taylor perform her show from a VIP section, appearing near one of her squad members, Blake Lively, as seen in fan videos.

Taylor made no mention of Matty during the show. She did, however, give a sweet onstage to Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds' daughters James, 7, and Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, the eldest of their four children.

On May 6, Matty had performed with Phoebe during her opening set at Taylor's concert in Nashville. A day earlier, he attended the headliner's previous show in the city as a VIP guest but did not appear onstage.