Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Were Twinning During Night Out at Lakers Game

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's first major joint appearance is a sssssslam dunk.

The model and rapper were photographed looking cozy and wearing corresponding outfits while sitting together courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers' home playoff game against the Golden State Warriors May 12, three months after they sparked romance rumors.

For their night out at Crypto.com Arena, Kendall wore a white cropped tank top and beige micro mini skirt, paired with matching snakeskin calf-high boots. Bad Bunny also sported snakeskin boots, along with a a white collared shirt with a bolo tie and a black leather jacket.

This marked the most prominent joint public appearance for the pair, who were shown and identified during the broadcast of the game, which the Lakers won to advance in the playoffs. Kendall and Bad Bunny have been photographed together multiple times on private outings in Los Angeles since February. She also supported him as he headlined Coachella.