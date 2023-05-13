Here's How North West and Kim Kardashian Supported Tristan Thompson at a Lakers Game

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Subtly Supports Tristan Thompson Joining the Lakers

Kim Kardashian and North West are Tristan Thompson's biggest cheerleaders.

On May 12, the SKIMS founder and her eldest daughter, 9, publicly showed their support for the father of his and Khloe Kardashian's two children while sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena to watch his team the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals to move onto the next round of the NBA playoffs.

Kim and North displayed a handmade sign bearing the words "Tristan Thompson" in the Lakers' yellow and purple colors. Thankful for the support, the NBA star reshared on his Instagram Stories a photo of the two with the sign, which NBA social media manager Jim Poorten had posted, adding emojis of praying hands and a red heart.

Tristan was not the only celeb Kim honored at the game. She wore a T-shirt bearing an image of Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson—who was also in attendance—and the words, "No joke, we're back," paired with black leather pants. North sported a black and yellow Gucci jacket over light blue ripped jeans. Her mom shared several selfies of the two at the game on her own Instagram Stories.