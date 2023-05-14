Chef Sylvain Delpique Shares What’s in His Kitchen, Including a $5 Must-Have

We interviewed Sylvain Delpique because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you still having withdrawals from Met Gala Monday? Maybe you're counting down until the 2024 event. If you have already consumed every bit of Met Gala content and you need more, Sylvain Delpique shared his kitchen must-haves in an exclusive E! interview.
Sylvain is the Executive Chef at The Carlyle, which is a hotel where many A-list celebrities stay when they're in New York City for fashion's biggest night. Most likely, your favorite celeb has snacked on food from Sylvain's kitchen while getting ready for the Met Gala and/or after the event.
Sylvain's affordable kitchen must-haves include an immersion blender and rubber spatulas. Keep on reading to learn more about his cooking essentials.
Sylvain Delpique Kitchen Q&A
E!: Why is the kitchen a special place in your home?
SD: In my house, my kitchen is right off of my living room, making it the perfect set up to host friends and family while creating a fantastic meal for all of us to enjoy together.
E!: What are your go-to snacks that you always have on hand?
SD:Salted pistachios with shells on, of course. And Chanachur, a Bangladeshi-Indian snack mix made with nuts and spices.
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
SD: A non-stick pan. Cookware companies are always popping up with end of the season sales and this is a great tool to stock up on at a discounted price.
Made In Cookware Non Stick Frying Pan
"A nonstick sauté pan is useless in so many ways and easy to clean, which is always a plus. I use the stainless steel nonstick collection from Made In and it is just the best. It's especially great if you're looking to cook with less oils."
Mueller Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
SD: An immersion blender is my favorite under $50 gadget. It is the quickest way to make a purée.
This immersion blender has 34,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cooptop Silicone Spatula Set
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
SD: I always have rubber spatulas around the kitchen, lots of them.
These sets have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colors to choose from.
Sylvain Delpique's Kitchen Must-Haves
Made In Cookware Knives
"A dynamic selection of knives is something that every at-home chef should have in their kitchen. Made In Cookware is my go to and my most favorites are the 8-inch Chef Knife, Paring Knife, and the 9-inch Bread Knife."
King Medium Grain Sharpening Stone
"If I were to give just one piece of advice, it would be to sharpen your knives religiously. Doing so is a simple and effective way to make your life easier in the kitchen. I prefer a sharpening stone by King to get the job done."
JB Prince 38-Blade Standard Mandoline
"My favorite French mandoline has numerous slicing options, making julienne, flat and ruffle cuts in no time. It's the perfect potato slicing tool to make a Gratin Dauphinois in no time."
Vadouvan N.28
"Vadouvan is the ultimate curry spice… I even travel with it! It can be used to enhance so many dishes from chickens to soups and really can take your recipe to the next level. My absolute favorite is La Boite's Vadouvan N.28."
J.B. Prince Chef Gray Kunz Sauce Spoon
"I always have a Chef Gray Kunz Sauce Spoon nearby. This spoon is made with a heavy stainless steel and can be used to baste, taste, drizzle— you name it."
