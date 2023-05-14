Chef Sylvain Delpique Shares What’s in His Kitchen, Including a $5 Must-Have

We interviewed Sylvain Delpique because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you still having withdrawals from Met Gala Monday? Maybe you're counting down until the 2024 event. If you have already consumed every bit of Met Gala content and you need more, Sylvain Delpique shared his kitchen must-haves in an exclusive E! interview.

Sylvain is the Executive Chef at The Carlyle, which is a hotel where many A-list celebrities stay when they're in New York City for fashion's biggest night. Most likely, your favorite celeb has snacked on food from Sylvain's kitchen while getting ready for the Met Gala and/or after the event.

Sylvain's affordable kitchen must-haves include an immersion blender and rubber spatulas. Keep on reading to learn more about his cooking essentials.