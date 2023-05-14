Tabitha Brown's Final Target Collection Is Here— & It's All About Having Fun in the Sun

From an inflatable movie screen to adorable wine tumblers, the limited-edition collection has summer essentials starting at $3.

By Ella Chakarian May 14, 2023 11:00 AMTags
ecomm: tabitha brown target collectionTarget

If you're looking to make this summer the best one yet, you need to get in on Tabitha Brown's final collection with Target. Following her first three collections, the actress, author and content creator is bringing her vibrant designs to Target one last time, and it's arrived in time for the heat.

With everything from inflatable movie screens to grilling tool sets, Tabitha's latest collab with Target has summer essentials for movie nights, beach days and beyond. Whether you're looking to stock up on outdoor furniture, games or entertaining must-have's, this is the drop to shop before everything sells out.

Ahead, find some of our favorite Tabitha-approved Target picks to make this year's summer days and nights your most memorable yet.

Backpack Tote Cooler - Tabitha Brown for Target

This colorful backpack tote cooler does it all. It's perfect for storing food, beverages and snacks for a beach or pool day, and it's stain resistant with adjustable straps.

$40


12oz My Business Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler - Tabitha Brown for Target

You'll want to sip from this stainless steel wine tumbler all summer long. The pink and orange tumbler has a convenient push-back lid and a design that reads "My Business." You don't have to just use the tumbler for wine, though. That's your business, after all.

$7


Melamine Divided Serving Platter Palm - Tabitha Brown for Target

If you're entertaining this summer, you'll get lots of use out of this colorful serving platter. The design simply screams summer.

$8


Hardsided Cooler - Tabitha Brown for Target

We're kind of obsessed with this cooler. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard or at the beach, it will definitely come in handy. The green cooler features a fun "Get Into Text" and enough space for up to 80 cans.

$130


Portable Speaker - Tabitha Brown for Target

Play your music on blast with this Bluetooth portable speaker that has a cute striped design and lightweight feel. It's perfect for sun-filled days by the water.

$40


Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen - Tabitha Brown for Target

Get ready for all those summer movie nights with this inflatable outdoor movie screen. It's the perfect buy to make unforgettable memories with family and friends during those warm weather nights.

$100


Outdoor Lounge Mat - Tabitha Brown for Target

If you're going to host outdoor movie nights, you're going to need comfortable seating, too. This fun and practical outdoor lounge mat will do the track. The water-repellant material and packable feature are such a plus, too.

$60


Striped Large Packable Tote - Tabitha Brown for Target

Pack up all your beach essentials in this adorably designed packable tote bag. The tote can fit everything from towels and sunscreen to your summer read and more.

$15


Grilling Tool Set with Fabric Sleeve - Tabitha Brown for Target

Get your grill on with this grilling tool set that has a Tabitha-inspired twist. Each grilling tool has wood-finish handles that are playfully designed, and the colorful fabric sleeve is the perfect way to keep them organized.

$35


20oz Acrylic Tall Tumbler Yellow - Tabitha Brown for Target

These yellow tumblers are perfect for serving all your favorite iced beverages. You can even get the acrylic pitcher to match.

$3


'Beach Business' Beach Towel Green - Tabitha Brown for Target

You'll use this "Beach Business"-inscribed towel all summer long, whether you're lounging by the beach, pool or tanning on your patio.

$20


Inflatable Palm Pool Float - Tabitha Brown for Target

Snag this inflatable palm pool float for a pop of color in your backyard. It's perfect to lay and relax on during those warm summer days.

$25


Not done shopping? Check out 13 fashion, beauty and home finds you don't have to pay full price for this weekend.

