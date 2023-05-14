Tabitha Brown's Final Target Collection Is Here— & It's All About Having Fun in the Sun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking to make this summer the best one yet, you need to get in on Tabitha Brown's final collection with Target. Following her first three collections, the actress, author and content creator is bringing her vibrant designs to Target one last time, and it's arrived in time for the heat.
With everything from inflatable movie screens to grilling tool sets, Tabitha's latest collab with Target has summer essentials for movie nights, beach days and beyond. Whether you're looking to stock up on outdoor furniture, games or entertaining must-have's, this is the drop to shop before everything sells out.
Ahead, find some of our favorite Tabitha-approved Target picks to make this year's summer days and nights your most memorable yet.
Backpack Tote Cooler - Tabitha Brown for Target
This colorful backpack tote cooler does it all. It's perfect for storing food, beverages and snacks for a beach or pool day, and it's stain resistant with adjustable straps.
12oz My Business Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler - Tabitha Brown for Target
You'll want to sip from this stainless steel wine tumbler all summer long. The pink and orange tumbler has a convenient push-back lid and a design that reads "My Business." You don't have to just use the tumbler for wine, though. That's your business, after all.
Melamine Divided Serving Platter Palm - Tabitha Brown for Target
If you're entertaining this summer, you'll get lots of use out of this colorful serving platter. The design simply screams summer.
Hardsided Cooler - Tabitha Brown for Target
We're kind of obsessed with this cooler. Whether you're hanging out in your backyard or at the beach, it will definitely come in handy. The green cooler features a fun "Get Into Text" and enough space for up to 80 cans.
Portable Speaker - Tabitha Brown for Target
Play your music on blast with this Bluetooth portable speaker that has a cute striped design and lightweight feel. It's perfect for sun-filled days by the water.
Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen - Tabitha Brown for Target
Get ready for all those summer movie nights with this inflatable outdoor movie screen. It's the perfect buy to make unforgettable memories with family and friends during those warm weather nights.
Outdoor Lounge Mat - Tabitha Brown for Target
If you're going to host outdoor movie nights, you're going to need comfortable seating, too. This fun and practical outdoor lounge mat will do the track. The water-repellant material and packable feature are such a plus, too.
Striped Large Packable Tote - Tabitha Brown for Target
Pack up all your beach essentials in this adorably designed packable tote bag. The tote can fit everything from towels and sunscreen to your summer read and more.
Grilling Tool Set with Fabric Sleeve - Tabitha Brown for Target
Get your grill on with this grilling tool set that has a Tabitha-inspired twist. Each grilling tool has wood-finish handles that are playfully designed, and the colorful fabric sleeve is the perfect way to keep them organized.
20oz Acrylic Tall Tumbler Yellow - Tabitha Brown for Target
These yellow tumblers are perfect for serving all your favorite iced beverages. You can even get the acrylic pitcher to match.
'Beach Business' Beach Towel Green - Tabitha Brown for Target
You'll use this "Beach Business"-inscribed towel all summer long, whether you're lounging by the beach, pool or tanning on your patio.
Inflatable Palm Pool Float - Tabitha Brown for Target
Snag this inflatable palm pool float for a pop of color in your backyard. It's perfect to lay and relax on during those warm summer days.
