Kendall Jenner Shares Cheeky Bikini Photos From Tropical Getaway

Sun's out, buns out!
Kendall Jenner soaked up the rays during a recent tropical vacation with friends. As seen in photos posted to Instagram May 11, the supermodel worked on her tan in a barely-there black bikini as she lounged on a sandy white beach. One picture showed Kendall—who accessorized her cheeky two-piece with a bright red baseball cap—playing the air guitar in the sun, while she was pictured cooling off in the water in another snapshot.
Naturally, the 27-year-old kicked back with a refreshing drink. In several of the images, she was seen toting a bottle of her 818 Tequila and a colorful cocktail.
Earlier this week, Kendall captured sharing a laugh with rumored flame Bad Bunny in a TikTok posted by photographer Renell Medrano. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the two hung out in the sun at what appeared to be a tropical golf course.
Neither Kendall or the "Diles" have publicly spoken out about the nature of their relationship, though they've been spotted together on several occasions in recent months.
The duo first sparked romance rumors in February, after they were seen grabbing dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. Since then, they've been sighted at a sushi dinner, at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars after-party and a horseback riding ranch.
And though Kendall has spent most of her life in the spotlight, don't expect her to address private matters close to her heart. As she explained on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in 2021, "I feel like it's always just worked better for me that way."
"And no offense to my older sisters at all," she noted, "but I think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly."
