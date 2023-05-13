Kendall Jenner Shares Cheeky Bikini Photos From Tropical Getaway

Watch : Kendall Jenner Soaks Up The Sun in NEW Bikini Pictures

Sun's out, buns out!

Kendall Jenner soaked up the rays during a recent tropical vacation with friends. As seen in photos posted to Instagram May 11, the supermodel worked on her tan in a barely-there black bikini as she lounged on a sandy white beach. One picture showed Kendall—who accessorized her cheeky two-piece with a bright red baseball cap—playing the air guitar in the sun, while she was pictured cooling off in the water in another snapshot.

Naturally, the 27-year-old kicked back with a refreshing drink. In several of the images, she was seen toting a bottle of her 818 Tequila and a colorful cocktail.

Earlier this week, Kendall captured sharing a laugh with rumored flame Bad Bunny in a TikTok posted by photographer Renell Medrano. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the two hung out in the sun at what appeared to be a tropical golf course.

Neither Kendall or the "Diles" have publicly spoken out about the nature of their relationship, though they've been spotted together on several occasions in recent months.