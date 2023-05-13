Proof Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Is Her Mini-Me at Renaissance World Tour

We rate this family outing 10s, 10s, 10s across the board.
Beyoncé had two special guests in the crowd when she kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm May 10. As the "Cuff It" singer hit the stage, her husband Jay Z and their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter were spotted cheering her on from a VIP viewing area at the Friends Arena.
That night, Blue practically passed off as her mom's mini-me as she rocked a pair of oversized hoop earrings and braids. For her concert 'fit, the young girl donned a dark oversized T-shirt and baggy pants.
Meanwhile, Jay—who also shares 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi with Bey—kept a low profile in black clothing, accessorizing with sunglasses and a beanie.
The sighting comes almost three months after Jay and Blue enjoyed a daddy-daughter day out at the 2023 Super Bowl. While attending the sporting event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the "99 Problems" rapper was seen adorably trying to snap the perfect photo of Blue on the football field.
As seen in footage captured by Fox, Blue struck a pose before running over to her dad to check his handiwork, asking, "Was it live? Was it live?"
During the visit, the pair also hung out with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The Renaissance World Tour is Beyoncé's first solo tour in more than six years, with her last one being 2016's The Formation World Tour. She was last on the road in 2018, when she joined Jay-Z for their On the Run II Tour.
In January, the pop star held her first concert in four years at the Atlantis The Royal Grand in Dubai. The show was invite-only, though that didn't stop the internet from sharing videos of her performance—including a sweet duet of "Brown Skin Girl" with Blue.
