John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Pack PDA During Rare Date Night at Fast X Premiere

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are furiously in love.
Case in point: The couple couldn't help but to share kisses in front at the Colosseum in Rome when they walked down the red carpet at the premiere of Fast X on May 12.
For the occasion, the former WWE wrestler donned a ruby-colored plaid suit jacket paired with a burgundy vest and matching trousers. Meanwhile, Shay perfectly coordinated with his red-hot look with a crimson cape dress and and metallic platform heels.
Also dressed to the nines were John's Fast X co-stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, who were all at the event to celebrate the 10th installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.
As an engineer, Shay tends to stay out of the spotlight. However, since tying the knot with John in an October 2020 courthouse ceremony, she's been right by his side as his biggest cheerleader at every major Hollywood events. In fact, she was thrilled when John showed up to the 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad dressed as his superhero character The Peacemaker, even pretending to steal his prop gun while posing for photos.
So, are kids in the near future for this dynamic duo? Not quite.
"It's hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly," John shared during a January 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "It's work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It's hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love, and it's also hard to put in an honest days work."
At the time, the actor added that he was too focused on other aspects to start making family plans. "You have to have passion for it. You have to have fuel for it," he explained. "It's like saying to someone, ‘Man, you know, you're pretty good with your hands, you'd be a great carpenter,' but if I want to be an actor, I'll be an actor.'"
Though John admitted that it's "flattering" how some people believe he'll make a good father, he'd rather turn his attention to helping kids fulfill their dreams though his work with the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
"I love that joy and I love that connection and that's where I'm at right now," he added. "It is a difficult water to tread because everyone's like ‘well, when,'" he added. "I just know not now."
Fast X is out in theaters May 19.
