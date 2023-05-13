John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Pack PDA During Rare Date Night at Fast X Premiere

Watch : 5 Things to Know About John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh are furiously in love.

Case in point: The couple couldn't help but to share kisses in front at the Colosseum in Rome when they walked down the red carpet at the premiere of Fast X on May 12.

For the occasion, the former WWE wrestler donned a ruby-colored plaid suit jacket paired with a burgundy vest and matching trousers. Meanwhile, Shay perfectly coordinated with his red-hot look with a crimson cape dress and and metallic platform heels.

Also dressed to the nines were John's Fast X co-stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Brie Larson, who were all at the event to celebrate the 10th installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise.

As an engineer, Shay tends to stay out of the spotlight. However, since tying the knot with John in an October 2020 courthouse ceremony, she's been right by his side as his biggest cheerleader at every major Hollywood events. In fact, she was thrilled when John showed up to the 2021 premiere of The Suicide Squad dressed as his superhero character The Peacemaker, even pretending to steal his prop gun while posing for photos.