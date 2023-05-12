Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Share Update on Freaky Friday Sequel

Get ready for some ultimate news.
A sequel to Freaky Friday is closer to becoming a reality. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan recently reflected on their 2003 body-swap comedy in a New York Times interview for its 20th anniversary, with the outlet noting that Disney confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel starring the pair is in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay.
Curtis' rep confirmed to E! News that the Oscar winner is in talks to return for the sequel.
And the 64-year-old credits the film's devoted fanbase, explaining that she's often asked about a follow-up film.
"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," the Everything Everywhere All At Once star told the New York Times in the interview published on May 10. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"
And her onscreen daughter is just as game to return for more. "Jamie and I are both open to that," Lohan, 36, added. "So we're leaving it in the hands that be."
This isn't the first time the Freaky Friday co-stars have expressed interest in a big screen reunion. Last December, Curtis told E! News' Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight that she and the Parent Trap star are "all down" for a sequel.
"It's not up to us right now," she pointed out, "but I think everyone who needs to know knows, and clearly we are in conversation."
But in the two decades since Freaky Friday landed in theaters, Curtis and Lohan—who played mother and daughter Anna and Tess Coleman who swap bodies after a fight—have remained close.
"Lindsay Lohan and I are friends," Curtis told fans in a Mexico City stop on her Halloween Kills press tour in October. "Lindsay Lohan and I text. She texted me the other day, she's in Ireland making a television show."
She further revealed that when receiving a text from an unknown number, she likes to ask a specific question to confirm the texter's identity. For the Mean Girls star, Curtis revealed it all has to do with a specific moment while filming Freaky Friday when the pair tried to learn the rap verse to a popular song.
"The answer is the Justin Timberlake song 'Like I Love You,'" she explained. "She and I were playing the tape, then we'd go back and rewind, the two of us were writing the lyrics to that whole rap in the car in Freaky Friday."