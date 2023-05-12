Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Share Update on Freaky Friday Sequel

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel

Get ready for some ultimate news.

A sequel to Freaky Friday is closer to becoming a reality. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan recently reflected on their 2003 body-swap comedy in a New York Times interview for its 20th anniversary, with the outlet noting that Disney confirmed a Freaky Friday sequel starring the pair is in development, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay.

Curtis' rep confirmed to E! News that the Oscar winner is in talks to return for the sequel.

And the 64-year-old credits the film's devoted fanbase, explaining that she's often asked about a follow-up film.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," the Everything Everywhere All At Once star told the New York Times in the interview published on May 10. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"