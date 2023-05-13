You Didn't See It Coming: Long Celebrity Marriages That Didn't Last

Watch : Kevin Costner and Wife Christine Baumgartner Break Up

Yellowstone isn't the only thing that's ending for Kevin Costner.

As reports were circulating that the veteran star would be leaving the fan-favorite drama—but days before Paramount Network confirmed season five would be the show's last—Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

That news came without warning, and just a few months after Costner gave his regrets for their absence at the Jan. 10 Golden Globes due to a flooded-out freeway amid a spate of torrential rain in Southern California. "Chris had a beautiful dress," the disappointed-sounding actor said in an Instagram video shot outdoors, the Pacific Ocean behind him. "I looked forward to walking down the red carpet with her."

Instead, she had bought him some balloons, he shared, and they'd be watching on TV "to see what happens." And it was a night to remember, with Costner winning for lead actor in a TV drama. But while a makeup trip to an awards show podium could still be in the cards, the 68-year-old's next red carpet might look a lot different from what he's been used to for the past two decades.

In her May 1 filing, Baumgartner requested joint custody of their kids, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12, while Costner's promptly filed response indicated he'd abide by the terms of a prenuptial agreement.