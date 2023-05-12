Woman Arrested in Connection to Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Christina Ashten Gourkani's Death

Watch : Kim Kardashian Lookalike & OnlyFans Model Dead at 34

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Christina Ashten Gourkani, a professional Kim Kardashian look-alike and OnlyFans model.

Vivian Gomez, 50, was booked at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Florida on April 20, police records show. Gomez, who lives in the state, is set to be extradited to California before a May 22 court appearance to face charges of two felony counts of carrying out involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license to result in great bodily injury, according to court records obtained by E! News.

E! News has reached out to her attorney and has not heard back.

Gourkani died at age 34 on April 20 from complications from a cosmetic surgery, the model's website explained.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Palo Alto Daily Post that Gourkani had hired Gomez to assist her with a buttock enhancement. After arriving in Burlingame, Calif., Gomez, he alleged, gave the Kardashian look-alike what is believed to be silicone injections. She then began having health issues, and passed away following her cardiac arrest, the outlet reported.