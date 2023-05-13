Revolve's 65% Off Sale Has $212 Dresses for $34, $15 Tops & More Trendy Summer Looks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've been looking for an incentive to add some new pieces to your wardrobe, you need to check out Revolve's 65% off sale. The sale is the perfect opportunity to elevate your summer style in time for the warmer weather.
Revolve's deals are seriously unbeatable right now. Whether you're looking to shop the chicest tops for under $50, mini dresses for hundreds of dollars off, trendy bralette tops for $15 and more, Revolve has a look for every occasion at amazing prices.
If you don't know where to start your shopping, don't worry. We rounded up some of the best deals from brands like Remi x Revolve, House of Harlow 1960, Majorelle and more. Continue below to shop our top Revolve sale looks before they all sell out.
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Nalani Cable Top
Add this chic one-shoulder cable top to your wardrobe while it's on sale for just $45. The elegant look can be completed with a pair of trousers and gold jewelry.
Remi x Revolve Marissa Top
This plunging dusty pink blouse is the perfect look for an evening out during the summer. The draped neckline and satin fabric give off an elegant vibe that can be completed with a pair of jeans and pumps.
More to Come Lana Lace Mini Dress
Slip into this lace mini dress for any occasion. Pair the look with some strappy heels or ballet flats and minimal jewelry.
Remi x Revolve Lauren One Shoulder Top
This one shoulder top will be perfect for the summer, especially if you pair it with the matching skirt and some sandals. That lovely green shade and $15 price tag don't hurt, either.
Monrow Cosmo Mini Dress
This edgy mini dress is the perfect evening look. The cut-out details at the neckline elevate the simple silhouette of the dress, which would look stunning with some metallic heels and statement earrings. The best part? You can get the $212 look on sale for just $34 right now.
Remi x Revolve Gwen Faux Leather Dress
Steal the show in this faux leather number. It has a corseted bodice and eye-catching slit. On the topic of a steal, the look is currently on sale for $34 instead of the usual $135 price...
Majorelle Martina Corset Top
Why isn't this gorgeous corset top in your cart already? The look has adorable fluttering straps and a flattering bodice. That stunning pink shade it irresistible, too.
Tularosa Noah Skort
Pair this light pink satin skort with a baby tee, fitted top or bralette and a pair of heels for a cute and elevated summer ensemble. The $178 look is currently on sale for $52.
All the Ways Trish Mini Dress
Slip into this flattering off-shoulder mini dress and pair it with some strappy heels and gold jewelry. It's a stunning look for a summer night out.
All the Ways Natasha Mini Dress
Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with this off-shoulder mini dress. The magenta look features a gorgeous open back and a minimal slit at the hem, and it's currently on sale for just $29.
