Lori Vallow Found Guilty in Triple Murder Trial

A verdict has been reached in Lori Vallow's murder case.

After a month-long trial, a jury in Boise, Idaho found on May 12 that the 49-year-old was guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of her 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and her 7-year-old son Joshua "JJ" Vallow, according to NBC News.

The news organization also reported she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the killings of her kids and guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tamara "Tammy" Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell's first wife.

Additionally, NBC reported Lori was found guilty of grand theft in the form of collecting social security benefits that she was not entitled to.

Prosecutors alleged she and Chad worked with her brother Alexander Cox—who died in December 2019 and was never charged—to do the crimes, according to the Associated Press. Lori previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As for Chad, he faces three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Tylee, JJ and Tammy as well as three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in their deaths. He is also accused of two counts of insurance fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being tried separately at a later date.