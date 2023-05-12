Jamie Foxx Is Out of the Hospital Weeks After Health Scare

Watch : Kevin Hart Shares Update on Jamie Foxx After Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is officially on the road to recovery.

A month after the Ray actor was hospitalized due to a medical emergency, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared the 55-year-old has been home and recovering a few weeks after being discharged.

"Update from the family," the 29-year-old wrote in a May 12 Instagram Story post. "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"

Corinne—who co-stars with her dad on the Fox show Beat Shazam—concluded her message with a note about the future ahead, adding, "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

The update from the comedian's family comes exactly one month after he was hospitalized due to an undisclosed health scare. At the time, Corinne—whose mom is Connie Kline—also shared a message on his condition on her family's behalf.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote in an April 12 statement. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."