Target Has the Best Denim Short Deals for the Summer Starting at $12

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a lot to love about Target, especially Target's budget-friendly collection of denim shorts. The looks are trendy, comfortable, affordable and range from sizes XXS to 4X. No matter your style, Target's got a pair of jean shorts that will fit right in with the rest of your summer wardrobe.
Whether you're looking for a pair of trendy shorts with a patchwork design or a simple cuffed jean short that will never go out of style, you'll find it over at Target for as low as $12. Yes, just $12!
Ahead, shop some of our favorite denim numbers that are currently on sale at unbelievable prices. You won't be disappointed by the stylish selections.
Women's High-Rise Flutter Denim Shorts - Wild Fable™
Reviewers love these retro-inspired denim shorts for the "cute" style and comfort. With a loose-fit silhouette and raw-edge hems, the shorts are perfect for a casual summer look.
Women's Super-High Rise Rolled Cuff Jean Shorts - Wild Fable™
What's not to love about these shorts? The high-rise, rolled cuff look is super flattering, and the style comes in a bunch of versatile colors for under $15. Grab a pair in all of your favorite shades.
Women's High-Rise Cutoff Floral Print Denim Shorts - Wild Fable™ Medium Wash
These floral patterned shorts will effortlessly elevate your summer wardrobe. You can pair the cute look with t-shirts, bodysuits and more. Plus, the pair is currently on sale for just $16.
Women's High-Rise Cutoff Patchwork Jean Shorts - Wild Fable™
Add this eye-catching look to your summer wardrobe ASAP, especially since it's on sale for just $17 right now. The patchwork design is super trendy and cool.
Women's Super-High Rise Seamed Jean Shorts - Wild Fable™
You'll wear these high-waisted seamed shorts all summer long. The simple look is easy to style with t-shirts, sweaters, bodysuits and beyond. One reviewer shares, "The fit is stretchy and perfect! I've been struggling for years with shorts that don't fit and these actually fit perfect. I'm so happy"
Women's High-Rise Cutoff Jean Shorts - Wild Fable™
These casual high-rise jean shorts are perfect for those hot summer days when you don't know what to wear. You can pair the look with some sneakers and a t-shirt for a foolproof ensemble.
Women's Bermuda Denim Shorts - Future Collective™ with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's collection with Target is oozing with style, and these bermuda denim shorts are no different. Reviewers call the wide-leg fit a "game-changer."
Women's High-Rise Cutoff Midi Jean Shorts - Wild Fable™
If you're looking for a longer pair of denim shorts, this cutoff midi pair will do the trick. The high-waisted silhouette and minimal distressed look is super trendy, for just $16.
Women's High-Rise Patchwork Cutoff Midi Jean Shorts - Wild Fable™
Add a pop of color to your denim collection with these high-rise patchwork shorts. The midi length, raw-edge hems and splash of purple give the look a trendy feel.
While you're shopping, check out our favorite new styles from Alo Yoga's sale section.