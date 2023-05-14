Rihanna, Kaley Cuoco and More Stars Celebrating Their First Mother's Day in 2023

Whether they've got a bouncing infant at home or welcomed baby No. 1 just under the wire last May, these are the celebrity moms experiencing their first Mother's Day in 2023.

The phrase first-time mom is simple but life-altering.

Those sneaky little words pack such a wallop of indescribable feelings and experiences, they really don't do the concept—this life is now in your hands, good luck—justice.

But at least there's an official holiday to stop and assess what it all means over mimosas. (Or just some fresh-squeezed O.J. if, like Rihanna, you've been pregnant on consecutive Mother's Days.)

While we all know that no one should be confining their flowers, brunch or appreciation to the second Sunday in May—an annual event in the U.S. since 1914—having a set date on the calendar does provide a road map so that moms of all stripes can be celebrated.

Millions of people have joined the club in the past year and are marking their first Mother's Day in 2023—and in spirit we're giving a shout-out to all of them.

But for a more manageable list, here are the first-time celebrity moms to toast on May 14:

David Becker/Getty Images; Instagram
Rihanna

The "We Found Love" singer and A$AP Rocky became parents to RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022, and will be expanding their own clan in 2023.

Instagram
Jenna Ushkowitz

The Glee star welcomed daughter Emma with husband David Stanley in June 2022.

Instagram
Sharna Burgess

The Dancing With the Stars pro and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together, son Zane Walker Green, on June 28, 2022.

Instagram
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

The E! News anchor and husband Israel Houghton welcomed son Ever James via surrogate in August 2022.

Instagram
Ashley Greene

The Twilight star and husband Paul Khoury welcomed daughter Kingsley Rainn Khoury on Sept. 16, 2022.

Instagram
Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star became a mom in November 2022 when daughter Royce Lillian was born via surrogate.

Getty Images; Instagram
Kelly Osbourne

Mom Sharon Osbourne broke the news Jan. 4, 2023, that Kelly's son Sidney with boyfriend Sid Wilson had arrived. 

Instagram
Jenna Johnson

The Dancing With the Stars pro and her similarly talented husband Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy on Jan. 10, 2023.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Riley Keough

During the Jan. 22, 2023, memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen referenced their daughter publicly for the first time in a letter he read on his wife's behalf. The actress' rep later confirmed the couple had become parents.

Getty Images
Paris Hilton

The multi-hyphenate is now a mom, sharing on Jan. 24, 2023, that her son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum with husband Carter Reum had been born via surrogate.

Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa

After detailing her fertility journey, Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first child together, son Tristan, on Jan. 31, 2023.

youtube.com/@SophiaGrace
Sophia Grace Brownlee

The YouTube star gave birth to a son on Feb. 26, 2023. She hasn't yet shared his name, but told E! News it was "really unique" and something she heard years ago and vowed to name her child should she have one.

Instagram
Keke Palmer

The Nope star and Darius Jackson welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February 2023.

Instagram
Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin star and husband Joe LoCicero confirmed March 20, 2023, that they were parents of a son, sharing a few weeks later that his name is Charlie.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

The Flight Attendant star and actor Tom Pelphrey welcomed daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey on March 30, 2023.

Instagram
Rumer Willis

On April 18, 2023, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' firstborn gave birth to daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Instagram
Kelly Mi Li

The Bling Empire star's daughter Mili, her first child with William Ma, was born early on Easter morning, April 9, 2023.

Instagram
Hilary Swank

The two-time Oscar winner is now two-times a mom, sharing in an April 9, 2023, Instagram post that her twins—a boy and a girl—with husband Philip Schneider had arrived.

