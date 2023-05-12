Step Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's $4.8 Million Los Angeles Home

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne are selling their West Hollywood condo. See photos of their chic luxury home, one of several they have owned in Los Angeles.

"SHARON! We're moving!"

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne are saying goodbye to their luxury condo in West Hollywood, Calif. On May 8, the couple listed the property, a 2,300-square-foot, renovated condo on the 10th floor of the Sierra Towers high-rise for just under $4.8 million.

The couple had bought the home—a two bedroom, 2.5 bath condo featuring a pool, spa, and view of the Hollywood Hills—for $4 million back in 2014.

Ozzy and Sharon have owned many properties in Los Angeles over the past few decades. Most notably, the pair documented their life with youngest kids Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne and their numerous dogs at home in a Beverly Hills mansion in the early aughts on the reality show The Osbournes. However, Ozzy and Sharon sold that house back in 2007 for $11.5 million to Christina Aguilera, according to Forbes.

The Osbournes have also owned and sold houses in Malibu and in Hidden Hills—the posh, gated enclave many of the Kardashian-Jenners call home. Prior to listing their West Hollywood condo, the pair previously put a mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood in Hancock Park on the market for $18 million before pulling the listing in March.

Sharon and Ozzy's recent real estate moves come amid major changes in their lives as they relocate back to their native U.K. As she couple told The Observer in August 2022, they plan to move back into their Buckinghamshire country home, which they've been renovating.

Lionel Hahn/Epic Records/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Their planned move appeared to be partially business-oriented, as it was later reported that the couple, Kelly and Jack will star in a new, 10-part docuseries, Home to Roost, which will follow the family's return to Britain.

But that's not to say they're happy to be leaving their the U.S. "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I'd stay in America," Ozzy told Consequence, "I'm American now...to be honest with you, I don't want to go back. F--k that."

See photos of Ozzy and Sharon's West Hollywood condo below:

Tyler Hogan
Balcony

In May 2023, Ozzy and Sharon put their West Hollywood, Calif. condo on the market for $4.8 million. Here's a tour of their luxury abode...all aboard!

Tyler Hogan
Living Room
Tyler Hogan
Bedroom
Tyler Hogan
Walk-In Closet
Tyler Hogan
Living Room
Tyler Hogan
Living Room
Tyler Hogan
View of the Hollywood Hills
Tyler Hogan
Bathroom
Tyler Hogan
Kitchen
Tyler Hogan
What's Cookin'?
Tyler Hogan
Artwork
Tyler Hogan
Think Pink
Tyler Hogan
A Bath With a View
Tyler Hogan
Bathroom
Tyler Hogan
Unique Wallpaper
