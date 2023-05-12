Step Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's $4.8 Million Los Angeles Home

Watch : Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring After Spinal Injury

"SHARON! We're moving!"

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon Osbourne are saying goodbye to their luxury condo in West Hollywood, Calif. On May 8, the couple listed the property, a 2,300-square-foot, renovated condo on the 10th floor of the Sierra Towers high-rise for just under $4.8 million.

The couple had bought the home—a two bedroom, 2.5 bath condo featuring a pool, spa, and view of the Hollywood Hills—for $4 million back in 2014.

Ozzy and Sharon have owned many properties in Los Angeles over the past few decades. Most notably, the pair documented their life with youngest kids Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne and their numerous dogs at home in a Beverly Hills mansion in the early aughts on the reality show The Osbournes. However, Ozzy and Sharon sold that house back in 2007 for $11.5 million to Christina Aguilera, according to Forbes.

The Osbournes have also owned and sold houses in Malibu and in Hidden Hills—the posh, gated enclave many of the Kardashian-Jenners call home. Prior to listing their West Hollywood condo, the pair previously put a mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood in Hancock Park on the market for $18 million before pulling the listing in March.