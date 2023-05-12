Kelly Osbourne Sends Love to Jamie Foxx as She Steps in For Him on Beat Shazam

Watch : Jamie Foxx BREAKS SILENCE 3 Weeks After Hospitalization

Kelly Osbourne is praising Jamie Foxx amid his health battle.

The 38-year-old reflected on taking over co-hosting duties with Nick Cannon for the Day Shift actor and his daughter Corinne Foxx on their show Beat Shazam due his ongoing hospitalization. And she also took a moment to send love to father-daughter duo.

"He is one of the most talented incredible human beings in the industry," Kelly said on Today May 12, "and it is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on."

She added, "It was so much fun. I hope I did her justice."

Kelly's comments come a week after Jamie returned to social media to thank fans for their support as well as shout out the Wild 'n Out host, who is taking over the game show alongside Kelly during the Foxx family's absence.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed."

In his Instagram Stories that same day, he added, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."