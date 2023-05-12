Kelly Osbourne Sends Love to Jamie Foxx as She Steps in For Him on Beat Shazam

Kelly Osbourne is praising Jamie Foxx amid his health battle.
The 38-year-old reflected on taking over co-hosting duties with Nick Cannon for the Day Shift actor and his daughter Corinne Foxx on their show Beat Shazam due his ongoing hospitalization. And she also took a moment to send love to father-daughter duo.
"He is one of the most talented incredible human beings in the industry," Kelly said on Today May 12, "and it is such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on."
She added, "It was so much fun. I hope I did her justice."
Kelly's comments come a week after Jamie returned to social media to thank fans for their support as well as shout out the Wild 'n Out host, who is taking over the game show alongside Kelly during the Foxx family's absence.
"Appreciate all the love!!!" the 55-year-old wrote on Instagram May 3. "Feeling blessed."
In his Instagram Stories that same day, he added, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon see u all soon."
Corinne first shared that the Ray star was undergoing medical treatment on social media back in April.
"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote on Instagram April 12, while asking for privacy for her entire family during this time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."
In the wake of Jamie's hospitalization, many of his friends have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery, with fellow comedian Martin Lawrence sharing he has heard Jamie was "doing better."
"My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," he told Extra on April 20. "Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person."