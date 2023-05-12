Elon Musk Reveals New Twitter CEO: Meet Linda Yaccarino

Here's some viral news for you: Elon Musk is no longer CEO of Twitter.
The SpaceX founder, who officially took over the social media platform back in October in a $44 billion deal, has announced that ad exec Linda Yaccarino will now be at the helm of the company.
"@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," he tweeted May 12. "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."
A day before he unveiled Yaccarino as Twitter's CEO—she previously served as NBCUniversal's Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships—Musk teased the announcement in a message to his followers.
"She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" he wrote May 11. "My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops."
Yaccarino had a little more than 280 characters to say about her new chapter, too.
"It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team," she said in a May 12 statement as she exited the company. "We've transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we've accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team."
Following Yaccarino's departure, NBC has named Mark Marshall as her interim replacement.
Twitter's staffing update comes five months after Musk posted a poll on the platform, asking his followers on Dec. 18, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."
The results? 57.5 percent voted Yes, while 42.5 percent voted No.
Given the outcome, Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)