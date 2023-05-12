LeBron James' Wife Savannah Explains Why She's Stayed Away From the Spotlight in Rare Interview

Watch : Celebs React to LeBron James' Historic NBA Milestone

You won't see Savannah James on Basketball Wives anytime soon.

Throughout LeBron James' almost 20-year career in the NBA, his wife has preferred to stay out of the spotlight. In a rare interview, the 36-year-old—who shares LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, Bryce James, 15, and Zhuri James, 8, with the basketball player—explains why she has kept a low profile.

"I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband," Savannah, who met the NBA superstar when they were teenagers, told The Cut in a May 11 cover interview. "I wasn't super-comfortable with putting myself out like that."

Savannah rarely joins her husband of nearly 20 years at public events, making a rare appearance alongside their kids in February when the Los Angeles Lakers forward was honored after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And a month later, Savannah, looking glamorous, was photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.