Apple iPad Flash Deal: Save $258 on a Product Bundle With Accessories

Get the 9th-generation Apple iPad with a carrying case, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth earbuds, tablet stand, stylus pen, cable organizer, extension cable, and cleaning cloth at a major price cut.

By Marenah Dobin May 12, 2023 3:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: iPad Deal QVCQVC

If you've wanted an iPad, now is the perfect time to shop because there's a can't-miss, flash deal that's calling your name. This is the perfect excuse to treat yourself or get a gift for someone else in your life.

Instead of spending $757, you can get an iPad bundle for just $499 at QVC. This bundle has the 9th-generation Apple iPad, carrying case, Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth earbuds, tablet stand, stylus pen, cable organizer, extension cable, and cleaning cloth. There are 20 color combinations to choose from.

Discounts like this don't come around very often. Shop this 40% off deal while you can!

Save $423 on an HP Laptop and Get 1 Year of Microsoft Office and Wireless Mouse for Free

Apple iPad 34% Off Deal

Apple iPad Gen 9 With Wireless Earbuds & Keyboard

There are 20 color combinations to choose from. Here's what you get with this bundle:

  • Apple iPad
  • Carrying case
  • Bluetooth keyboard
  • Bluetooth earbuds
  • Tablet stand
  • Stylus pen
  • Cable organizer
  • Extension cable
  • Cleaning cloth
$757
$499
QVC

