Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Sadie Envelope Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $280, but this is a today-only deal that you cannot miss. It's the perfect size to fit your daily must-haves and it's made from easy-to-clean leather. There are two pockets on the inside to help you stay organized.
This bag is on sale in seven: pink, bright green, mint, black, grey, yellow, and blue. A 79% discount is just too good to pass up, right? Shop before this deal disappears!
Kate Spade shoppers love this bag. Check out these rave reviews.
A shopper said, "I love my purse my husband got me for Christmas. It is the perfect size to hold my wallet and phone."
Another reviewed, "Perfect small crossbody purse. Love that it's small but everything I need fits. I love the color, the style & material. Perfect small purse."
A shopper explained, "My granddaughter bought me a Kate Spade. Since then I can't seem to get away from purchasing more. Great quality and great colors. Love my Kate Spade crossbody and wallets."
A reviewer raved, "I tried this small crossbody and it is PERFECT! I fit my necessities including small wallet, eyeglasses, hand sanitizer and lip gloss."
"Great little bag, great color, matches and blends with many different outfits in shades of pinks and brown, very good size for many occasions," someone wrote.
