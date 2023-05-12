How Dolly Parton Honored Naomi Judd and Loretta Lynn at ACM Awards 2023

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to the late Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd.

At the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, the 77-year-old performed the hymn "Precious Memories" a cappella in honor of the late country superstars who both passed away in 2022. Dolly, who was hosting the ceremony alongside Garth Brooks, sang after sharing some kinds words for Loretta and Naomi before presenting the award for Female Artist of the Year, saying the award reminded her of her friends.

For the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer, who died in October at age 90, Dolly called her "a hero and one of the most important, but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history."

As for Naomi, who died by suicide in April 2022 at age 76, the "Jolene" singer reflected on the many ways they related to one another.

"And of course Naomi and I, well, we're the same age, both real G.O.A.Ts, Capricorns, and we loved big hair," she continued. "I still do. And we loved that makeup."