ACM Awards 2023 Winners: See the Complete List

Watch : Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks Ditching the Teleprompter at ACM Awards?!

This night will be more than a memory.

Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton hosted the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star's Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

In terms of the evening's big winners, Chris Stapleton took home the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. However, he wasn't the only one celebrating. Lainey Wilson led the trophy count with four wins—including for Female Artist and Album of the Year—and HARDY followed closely behind with three, being named Artist-Songwriter of the Year and scooping up two awards for his hit "Wait in the Truck" with Lainey.

There were also star-studded performances, with Ed Sheeran, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll being among the many artists to take the stage.

Didn't get a chance to watch the show? No worries! Fans can see the red carpet fashion and rewatch ceremony on Amazon's Prime Video.

And to read the full list of winners from the 58th ACM Awards, keep scrolling.