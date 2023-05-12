The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Wife Addison Timlin Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are closing the curtain on their romance.
The Californication actress filed for divorce from The Bear star after three years of marriage, multiple outlets have reported. The former couple—who tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2019—share daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2.
Earlier this year, the 32-year-old—who starred alongside Timlin, 31, in the 2008 film Afterschool—gave a shoutout to his wife during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes.
"I love you deep in my bones," he said during his speech in January after accepting an award for his work in The Bear. "Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."
Days after his win, Timlin also gushed about White's journey as an actor amid their time together.
"When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class," she wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring White holding his trophy. "I couldn't take my eyes off of you."
"When we'd run your lines for Shameless, I'd be so tickled knowing before hand what everyone would get to witness the next day on set," she continued. "When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my f--king heart out. I think somewhere I must've known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I've known all along. What a privilege it's been to know first."
The Shameless actor himself has also gushed over Timlin, with the actor last penning a sweet message in celebration of Timlin's birthday in June 2022.
"My number one," he captioned an Instagram post of the actress cradling their daughter. "It's your birthday today. Thanks for being the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks for taking care of so many of us. You've been at the center of my life for so long now, I can't remember much before, I'm lucky for it. You're my whole heart."
E! News has reached out to White and Timlin's reps for comment and have not heard back.