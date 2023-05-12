The Bear's Jeremy Allen White and Wife Addison Timlin Break Up After 3 Years of Marriage

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are closing the curtain on their romance.

The Californication actress filed for divorce from The Bear star after three years of marriage, multiple outlets have reported. The former couple—who tied the knot in a Beverly Hills courthouse in October 2019—share daughters Ezer, 4, and Dolores, 2.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old—who starred alongside Timlin, 31, in the 2008 film Afterschool—gave a shoutout to his wife during his acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes.



"I love you deep in my bones," he said during his speech in January after accepting an award for his work in The Bear. "Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you've done."



Days after his win, Timlin also gushed about White's journey as an actor amid their time together.



"When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class," she wrote alongside an Instagram post featuring White holding his trophy. "I couldn't take my eyes off of you."