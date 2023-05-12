Rihanna's Latest Pregnancy Photos Proves She's a Total Savage

Watch : Find Out What Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Named Their Baby Boy

Rihanna is work, work, work, work, working hard amid her pregnancy.

The singer, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, proudly bared her baby bump in a new photo shoot celebrating the fifth anniversary of her Savage X Fenty brand. In true bad gal fashion, Rihanna rocked only a black bralette and boxers from the label—as well as a pair of peep-toe heels—while throwing paper around an office.

She captioned the sultry snaps on Instagram May 11, "it's giving…call HR!!"

Indeed, Rihanna has been pushing the boundaries of maternity style. During her 2023 Super Bowl performance in February, the 35-year-old confirmed her pregnancy by showing off her growing belly in an all-red jumpsuit with a matching scarlet breastplate by JW Anderson.

And when it came time for Oscars in March, the pop star sashayed down the red carpet in dominatrix-style black gown by Alaïa before slipping into a diamond-studded Maison Margiela Artisanal piece that was personally designed by John Galliano for her performance of "Life Me Up." To cap off the ceremony, Rihanna made her third wardrobe change in a bump-baring seafoam gown from Bottega Veneta.