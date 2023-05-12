Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Details on Her and Fiancé Evan McClintock’s Engagement Party

We stan Hailie Jade's engagement party.
The daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott shared a glimpse into her engagement festivities, which took place April 29 at a glass penthouse in Detroit, in a video posted to Instagram.
For the day, Hailie donned multiple outfits as she celebrated with her fiancé Evan McClintock. To kick off the celebrations, she wore a white mini-dress, before swapping into a black gown. Other looks she rocked included a black silky top with dark trousers, and a white bandeau top paired with a matching feather-lined jacket and glittery silver pants.
As for the party itself, the couple went all out with a well-stacked bar and, of course, a sparkling backdrop with the words "happily ever after" in neon lights. Hailie captioned her May 2 post, "engagement party & photos."
Two days before unveiling the images, Hailie hinted that the occasion would be bigger than life, as she would be taking her engagement photos that same day as well.
"I am super excited for this evening because we actually got engaged like three months ago," the 27-year-old said. "But we wanted to plan like kind of a big engagement party."
Hailie first shared news of her engagement on Feb. 6, posting photos from the night that Evan popped the question. "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," Hailie captioned her slideshow. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."
And, yes, Evan did ask Eminem for his blessing to marry Hailie. In fact, he revealed he approached the rapper during Hailie's birthday last December.
"I saw your dad go downstairs and [thought], 'Alright. I got to do it right now or I'm not doing it today. I'm going to have to schedule some other time,'" Evan recalled on the Just a Little Shady podcast in February. "So, I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your [birthday] cake."
Looks like Evan was not afraid to share his love.
And for those who can't get enough of Hailie, keep scrolling to see her throughout the years.