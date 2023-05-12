Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Details on Her and Fiancé Evan McClintock’s Engagement Party

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Is Engaged

We stan Hailie Jade's engagement party.

The daughter of Eminem and Kim Scott shared a glimpse into her engagement festivities, which took place April 29 at a glass penthouse in Detroit, in a video posted to Instagram.

For the day, Hailie donned multiple outfits as she celebrated with her fiancé Evan McClintock. To kick off the celebrations, she wore a white mini-dress, before swapping into a black gown. Other looks she rocked included a black silky top with dark trousers, and a white bandeau top paired with a matching feather-lined jacket and glittery silver pants.

As for the party itself, the couple went all out with a well-stacked bar and, of course, a sparkling backdrop with the words "happily ever after" in neon lights. Hailie captioned her May 2 post, "engagement party & photos."

Two days before unveiling the images, Hailie hinted that the occasion would be bigger than life, as she would be taking her engagement photos that same day as well.