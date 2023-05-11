Below Deck’s Kate Chastain Response to Ben Robinson’s Engagement Will Put Some Wind in Your Sails

Watch : Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!

Kate Chastain is ready to sail-ebrate Ben Robinson on his greatest adventure yet.

Amid speculation that her Below Deck co-star possibly fathered her newborn son Sullivan Cay, Kate poked fun at the paternity rumors while fêting Ben and his fiancée Kiara Cabral on their recent engagement.

"Congratulations!" Kate wrote on her Instagram Stories May 11, alongside a screenshot of a news article about the couple's engagement, "she's going to be the best stepmom ever."

Along with Kate's cheeky post, Ben took to his own social media to share the news of his and Kiara's engagement.

"After a wonderful 4 year relationship with my love Kiara I decided to take the next step and propose," Ben captioned engagement photos of the couple. "I feel like the luckiest man alive! Thank you to my friends and family for all of your support."

The 42-year-old continued, "I couldn't have done it without you, and obviously thank you to Kiara for saying yes and making an honest man out of me, I love you."