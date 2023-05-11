The Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finally Has a Premiere Date

The Vanderpump Rules reunion, which gathered the show's cast for the first time since the aftermath of Scandoval, will air May 24 on Bravo.

May 11, 2023
Get ready to raise your glasses high because the Vanderpump Rules reunion is, at long last, coming to your screen.

The three-part series will begin airing May 24 on Bravo, the network announced May 11 with a truly epic teaser.

Don't just listen to us, take Andy Cohen's word for it. The episodes, he described, will be more "explosive and dramatic than anything we've seen in the show's 10-year history." After all, it brings the entire cast together for the first time since news of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed in March, resulting in the TomTom co-owner's breakup with girlfriend Ariana Madix.

"I can't think of two worse people," an emotional Ariana said in the trailer, before firing at Tom, "Don't even f--kig look at me. You don't deserve to look at this." (ICYMI, her revenge dress was one for the books.)

However, Raquel was ready to fire back as well. Or, at least, she tried when she called out ex James Kennedy for cheating on her with Lala Kent, but Lala wasn't having any of that: "I wasn't your best friend, hoe." As for James, he referred to Tom and Raquel as "poo-poo heads, both of you, poo-poo heads."

Scandoval wasn't the only drama discussed, of course. At one point, Katie Maloney called ex Tom Schwartz a "serial killer's wet dream" and later Scheana Shay is seen bursting into tears.

Why? Well, for more Vanderpump Rules, make sure to tune in to the season finale on May 17 at 9 p.m. and the reunion May 24 on Bravo.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Bravo) - May 7

A Summer House spinoff featuring an all-Black cast of 12 friends ready to let loose in the iconic Massachusetts vacation hot spot.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo) - May 7

Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross are all returning for a new season of drama.

Dancing Queens (Bravo) - May 9

Six amateur ballroom dancers who will stop at nothing to pursue their passion of competing in Pro-Am World of Dance competitions.

The Great (Hulu) - May 12

Season three of The Great, starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning, drops May 12 on Hulu.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) - May 14

Fear the Walking Dead embarks on its final chapter, starting in May.

Bama Rush (HBO Max) - May 23

HBO Max's Bama Rush follows four students rushing sororities at the University of Alabama. 

MasterChef (Fox) - May 24

The 13th season of Gordon Ramsay's cooking competition series premieres on Fox in May.

The Kardashians (Hulu) - May 25

The third season of Hulu's The Kardashians premieres May 25 on the streamer.

Nancy Drew (The CW) - May 31

The final investigation begins in May.

Black Mirror (Netflix) - June 2023

After a four-year hiatus, Netflix announced that season six of the chilling anthology will premiere in June 2023.

Cruel Summer (Freeform) - June 5

The second season of Cruel Summer—featuring an entirely new cast and mystery from season one—premieres June 5.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) - June 7

New Housewife Jennifer Pedranti joins returning castmates Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador.

Project Runway (Bravo) - June 15

Season 20–which will feature 14 all-stars from past seasons—premieres June 15.

grown-ish (Freeform) - June 28

The sixth and final season of grown-ish premieres June 28.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+) - July 12

The second season of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty, which features the return of Tiffany Haddish's Detective Danner, hits the streamer July 12.

The Summer I Turned Pretty - July 14

Ready for some pretty big news? The first three episodes of season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty drop July 14, followed by new episodes weekly until the season finale on Aug. 18.

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) - June 18

Season three of the HBO comedy, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, debuts June 18.

