The Bombshell Vanderpump Rules Reunion Finally Has a Premiere Date

Get ready to raise your glasses high because the Vanderpump Rules reunion is, at long last, coming to your screen.

The three-part series will begin airing May 24 on Bravo, the network announced May 11 with a truly epic teaser.

Don't just listen to us, take Andy Cohen's word for it. The episodes, he described, will be more "explosive and dramatic than anything we've seen in the show's 10-year history." After all, it brings the entire cast together for the first time since news of Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed in March, resulting in the TomTom co-owner's breakup with girlfriend Ariana Madix.

"I can't think of two worse people," an emotional Ariana said in the trailer, before firing at Tom, "Don't even f--kig look at me. You don't deserve to look at this." (ICYMI, her revenge dress was one for the books.)