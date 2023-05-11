Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Her Latest Role Helped Her Become a Better Mom

Watch : How Jennifer Lopez's Role in The Mother Helped Her Grow As a Mom

Jennifer Lopez is one tough mama.

As mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, the actress was admittedly drawn to The Mother—an action-thriller centered around a mom with an assassin past who comes out of hiding amid a new threat—just from the name alone. As she explained to E! News in an exclusive interview at the film's Los Angeles premiere May 10, "I can only do things that I really can understand in a way now, that I relate to."

In fact, Jennifer said playing a lethal killer who's reunited with her long-lost daughter gave her more perspective into the complexities of motherhood.

"I really found during this movie, I became a better mom because I was thinking about it," she said. "I was exploring what that meant, because the woman in this movie really doesn't know how to be a mom when her kid and her are reunited." (To hear more from Jennifer, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)