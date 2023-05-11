Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Her Latest Role Helped Her Become a Better Mom

The Mother star Jennifer Lopez exclusively shared with E! News how working on her new movie affected her role as mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme in real life.

Watch: How Jennifer Lopez's Role in The Mother Helped Her Grow As a Mom

Jennifer Lopez is one tough mama.

As mom to 15-year-old twins Max and Emme, the actress was admittedly drawn to The Mother—an action-thriller centered around a mom with an assassin past who comes out of hiding amid a new threat—just from the name alone. As she explained to E! News in an exclusive interview at the film's Los Angeles premiere May 10, "I can only do things that I really can understand in a way now, that I relate to."

In fact, Jennifer said playing a lethal killer who's reunited with her long-lost daughter gave her more perspective into the complexities of motherhood.

"I really found during this movie, I became a better mom because I was thinking about it," she said. "I was exploring what that meant, because the woman in this movie really doesn't know how to be a mom when her kid and her are reunited." (To hear more from Jennifer, tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

These days, J.Lo's blended family with husband Ben Affleck also includes the actor's three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, who he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.

Instagram

The Oscar winner was Jennifer's date to the premiere of The Mother, where they showcased PDA on the red carpet. "He's amazing," the "On the Floor" singer said about Ben. "He's the best."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Directed by Niki Caro, J.Lo's new movie also stars Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes.

The Mother starts streaming May 12 on Netflix.

