90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Finale Sees Gabe Break Down in Tears During Wedding With Isabel

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabriel Paboga gets emotional during his wedding to Isabel Posada in E! News’ exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show’s season four finale.

Watch: 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way EXCLUSIVE: Gabe & Isabel Get Married

It looks like Gabe Paboga and Isabel Posada's story will end in no other way but happiness. 

In an exclusive clip from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's May 14 season four finale, Gabe and Isabel take the plunge and exchange vows in front of friends and family at their wedding ceremony. Naturally, it's a very emotional moment for Gabe, who had concerns about finding his soulmate when he transitioned. 

"When I first started my transition," he says in a confessional, "I thought that, you know, nobody is going to accept me, to be with, like, forever."

But as Gabe notes, "it all paid off" after meeting Isabel.

"I found a woman who wants to marry me and I'm happy," he gushes. "Like, who would've thought?"

And the couple went all out for their nuptials, decorating the altar with string lights set against sheer white curtains. When Isabel appears at the end of the aisle, which is decked out in large bouquets of flowers, Gabe becomes visibly emotional and bursts into tears of happiness.

On the other hand, Isabel is more reserved when she spots Gabe at the altar.

"When I see Gabe," she explains in Spanish, "I immediately feel a sense of calmness. I feel a lot of stability with him, it's what I love the most about him." 

She adds, "I really want to be with him for my whole life."

When Isabel meets Gabe at the end of the aisle, she asks him about her wedding gown, "Do you like it?"

He assures her with a smile, "Yes I like it!"

Gabe was first introduced to Isabel through mutual friends when he visited Colombia. The couple's chemistry was evident from the start, and Gabe quickly became close with Isabel's two children, Miguel and Sara.

For the wedding, the couple made sure to include the kids, with Miguel serving as the ring bearer.

"Isabel Cristina," Gabe vows in Spanish after taking the wedding band from Miguel, "I give you this ring, as a symbol for my love for you."

To see more from Gabe and Isabel's wedding, tune into  90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC May 14.

