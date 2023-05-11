Meet Tiffany Chen: Everything We Know About Robert De Niro's Girlfriend

Watch : Robert De Niro REVEALS Name of Baby Girl With Girlfriend Tiffany Chen

Forget the father, we're all about the mother.

Robert De Niro made headlines this week when he confirmed that he had become a dad for the seventh time at the age of 79. The Oscar winner shared the happy news with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on May 11, revealing that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

"She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, when she was born on April 6," King said, while also revealing the first photo of Gia. "How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that's Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl."

And, after a phone call with the About My Father star, King shared that "this baby was planned" and that Gia was "brought here by love."

But when did De Niro and Chen's romance begin?

De Niro nor Chen have ever publicly commented on their relationship prior to announcing Gia's birth, though they have been spotted together multiple times.