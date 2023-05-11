Tori Spelling's Kids Taken to Urgent Care After Falling Ill From Mold Infestation at Home

Tori Spelling is getting candid about her family's health struggles.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her and husband Dean McDermott's two youngest kids—sons Beau, 6, and Finn, 10—recently sought medical attention after experiencing what she described as a "continual spiral of sickness for months."
"Here we are again at Urgent Care," Tori wrote on Instagram May 10, posting a photo of herself in a protective face mask as her kids waited to see a doctor. "Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on."
According to the actress, her children experienced respiratory infections, exhaustion, dizziness, extreme allergy-like symptom and skin rashes—and the family struggled to find the cause to the illnesses until mold was discovered in their home.
"The pieces all started to fall into place," Tori recalled. "You just keep getting sick, one infection after another."
She continued, "As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!"
Due to the mold, the 49-year-old said the family will now "vacate the home asap."
"It's hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed," she added. "We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well."
Tori and Dean, 56, also share kids Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 16. In addition, Dean is dad to son Jack, 24, from his previous marriage to Mary Jo Eustace.
The family's trip to the urgent care center comes more than a month after Tori developed an ulcer in her left eye, resulting in the star temporarily sporting an eye patch.
"It's my fault, I did this to myself," Tori explained on the April 3 episode of the 90210MG podcast. "I have contacts, but I wear daily ones. So, at the end of the day, kids, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want, I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy, and you're supposed to change them."
Admitting that she's "been known to go maybe 20 days" without taking out her contacts, Tori said her eye doctor told her that she was "lucky to get away with it, considering what you've done with your eyes for this long."
"I got lucky this time," she added. "Not going to take it for granted."