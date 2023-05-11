Tori Spelling's Kids Taken to Urgent Care After Falling Ill From Mold Infestation at Home

Watch : Tori Spelling's Family "Guncle" Scout Masterson Dead at 48

Tori Spelling is getting candid about her family's health struggles.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that her and husband Dean McDermott's two youngest kids—sons Beau, 6, and Finn, 10—recently sought medical attention after experiencing what she described as a "continual spiral of sickness for months."

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," Tori wrote on Instagram May 10, posting a photo of herself in a protective face mask as her kids waited to see a doctor. "Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on."

According to the actress, her children experienced respiratory infections, exhaustion, dizziness, extreme allergy-like symptom and skin rashes—and the family struggled to find the cause to the illnesses until mold was discovered in their home.

"The pieces all started to fall into place," Tori recalled. "You just keep getting sick, one infection after another."