Alo Yoga's New Sale Arrivals Are All You Need to Upgrade Your Athleticwear Game

Get ready to serve the cutest athleisure looks with these preppy tennis skirts, collared sports bras, flare leggings and more.

By Ella Chakarian May 11, 2023
Looking for some amazing activewear deals to shop right now? Alo Yoga just dropped some fresh new sportswear finds to their sale section, and the looks are too good to miss.

With up to 40% off deals on trendy flared leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras for all types of workouts and beyond, Alo Yoga's sale section is full of the trendiest functional athleticwear. The styles are essential for any wardrobe, whether you never miss a yoga class or want to get in on the tenniscore fashion trend. 

Many of the looks are selling out fast, so the time to shop is now! Ahead, find some of our favorite on-sale looks over at Alo Yoga.

Airlift Headband

These cute and practical Airlift Headbands are currently on sale for under $20, but colors are selling out quick. The lightweight, no-slip bands will keep your hair in place no matter your workout regimen.

$24
$19
Alo Yoga

Micro Houndstooth Bra

These comfortable and stylish Micro Houndstooth Bras are currently on sale for as low as $37. One reviewer raves, "My favorite bra! It's minimal but does the job. The material is so soft that it creates the perfect fit, especially if you're heavier on top and looking for a bra that won't dig into your shoulders."

$62
$37
Alo Yoga

Scoop Neck Sweatshirt Bra

This scoop neck sweatshirt bra has light support for those days where you just want to relax or do low-impact activities. That vibrant yellow shade and $35 sale price are irresistable.

$58
$35
Alo Yoga

Power Play High Impact Bra

If you're looking for a full coverage, high impact bra that is supportive enough for all your workouts, this lilac one on sale for $62 is a cute option.

$78
$62
Alo Yoga

Argyle Match Point Tennis Skirt

Add a preppy vibe to your athleisure collection with this flowy argyle print tennis skirt. The look is currently on sale for just $46, and it comes with inner shorts and pockets that you can store your essentials in while you work out or go for a coffee run.

$78
$46
Alo Yoga

Kick It Crop Tee

Add this crop tee to your athleticwear collection for a look that will take you from the gym to the coffee shop in style. The look is on sale in both white and black, but why not pick up both?

$68
$40
Alo Yoga

Ribbed Cinch Cropped Long Sleeve

This ribbed cinch cropped long sleeve top is a super cute look that you can pair with leggings, tennis skirts, shorts and more.

One reviewer gushes, "I was really happy with the fabric, I have other colors and have been impressed with how well it's held up to washing! I get so many compliments whenever I wear it, now I want doubles of every color haha!"

$68
$54
Alo Yoga

Charmed Collar Bra Tank

Wear this collared bra tank to your next tennis match or to achieve a cute tenniscore-inspired outfit. Reviewers love the look because of how "flattering" and "comfortable" it is.

$74
$52
Alo Yoga

Ribbed Knotty Short Sleeve

This knotted short sleeve top is perfect for the summer. The look is on sale in a ton of vibrant colors, like this electric red shade.

$64
$51
Alo Yoga

Airbrush High-Waist Cinch Flare Legging

Sport these buttery smooth flare leggings with a cropped t-shirt or hoodie for a cute athleisure look. The blue shade is a total must-have for the summer.

$118
$83
Alo Yoga

7-Inch Seamless High-Waist Ribbed Biker Short

These adorable magenta biker shorts are currently on sale for $45, and it's such a practical and wearable piece. You can also snag the shorts in blue.

$64
$45
Alo Yoga

Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging

These blue leggings are comfortable, stylish and on sale for under $60 instead of the usual $98 price. You can get the look on sale for 40% off in a ton of different colors.

$98
$59
Alo Yoga

