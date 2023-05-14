Why Gratitude Is a Key Ingredient in Rachael Ray's Recipe for Rebuilding Her Homes

Watch : Top 9 Most Delicious Movie Foods

For Rachael Ray, home is where the heart is.

And while the idiom may sound cliché, it's truly the case for her and husband John Cusimano after a fire, floods and a global pandemic turned their world upside down.

"It's been a hard three years for us," the celebrity chef told E! News in an exclusive interview. "But we are so blessed that we now have these three beautiful spaces to call home."

In August 2020—as they were sheltering in place in upstate New York and mourning the loss of their beloved dog Isaboo—Ray and Cusimano lost their home in a fire. The couple moved into their nearby guest house, where she says she resumed working just days later.

"My husband who's a lawyer by day and a rock-n-roller by night learned how to become an entire television crew," the Rachael Ray host recalled of that stretch, "and he's the only person that worked with me directly from my house. I mean, it was just the two of us. He's an amazing human, and he worked extremely hard to help get us through all that."