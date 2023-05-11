Matthew McConaughey's Son Livingston Looks All Grown Up Meeting NBA Star Draymond Green

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Posts Photo of Son's Surfing Injury

Matthew McConaughey's youngest son Livingston is L-I-V-I-N.

The True Detective star and the 10-year-old attended Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco May 10. After the home team won 121-106, the father-son duo got to go behind-the-scenes, where they met Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

A video of the trio was later shared on the NBA's Twitter page. After Matthew and Draymond greeted each other with a handshake and bro hug, the actor told him, "This is my son, Livi." The athlete then shook the boy's hand and said, smiling, "How are you doing? Draymond. Nice to meet you."

The video's caption read, "Draymond [shaking hands with] Matthew McConaughey...Warriors force a Game 6 with the home W."

The Golden State Warriors also shared a video of the McConaugheys with Draymond, captioning the clip, "Alright, alright, alright."