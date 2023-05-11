Matthew McConaughey's Son Livingston Looks All Grown Up Meeting NBA Star Draymond Green

When Matthew McConaughey brought his youngest son to a Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game, the pair got to go behind-the-scenes.

Matthew McConaughey's youngest son Livingston is L-I-V-I-N.

The True Detective star and the 10-year-old attended Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco May 10. After the home team won 121-106, the father-son duo got to go behind-the-scenes, where they met Warriors power forward Draymond Green.

A video of the trio was later shared on the NBA's Twitter page. After Matthew and Draymond greeted each other with a handshake and bro hug, the actor told him, "This is my son, Livi." The athlete then shook the boy's hand and said, smiling, "How are you doing? Draymond. Nice to meet you."

The video's caption read, "Draymond [shaking hands with] Matthew McConaughey...Warriors force a Game 6 with the home W."

The Golden State Warriors also shared a video of the McConaugheys with Draymond, captioning the clip, "Alright, alright, alright."

In addition to Livingson, the Dazed and Confused actor and wife Camila Alves McConaughey are also parents to son Levi Alves McConaughey, 14, and daughter Vida Alves McConaughey, 13.

Look back at the couple's cutest family photos over the years below:

Twitter / NBA
Baller Lifestyle

Matthew and his son Livingston meet Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Instagram
Paris Fashion Week

This family time at Paris Fashion Week was magnifique!

Instagram
Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Instagram
Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila Alves wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)"

Instagram
Too Cool
Instagram
Hairy Situation
Instagram
Date Night
Instagram
Play Time
Instagram
Couple's Selfie

Matthew and Camila Alves take a selfie.

Instagram
Kisses

Camila Alves kisses her husband.

Instagram
The Trio

Matthew and wife Camilla Alves' kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Instagram
Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila Alves wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Batter Up

Matthew appears with Camila Alves and kids Levi and Vida at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Getty Images
Family Night

Matthew brings his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Instagram
Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila Alves wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Gary Miller/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Matthew brings Camila Alves and their kids LeviVida and Livingston to the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.

Getty Images
Star Power

Matthew and his family attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

