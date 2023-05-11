Natalee Holloway Disappearance Case: Suspect Joran van der Sloot to Be Extradited to the U.S.

Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect Joran van de Sloot is set to appear in a U.S. courtroom on extortion charges.
Nearly two decades after the 18-year-old vanished during a 2005 high school graduation trip to Aruba, Joran—who was suspect in her disappearance but never charged—will be temporarily extradited to the U.S. to face charges of extortion and wire fraud, per NBC News. The 35-year-old is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for the 2010 killing of 21-year-old college student Stephany Flores in Lima, Peru.
Natalee's mom, Beth Holloway who has been a champion for her daughter since her disappearance, expressed her desire to finally get justice for Natalee amid Joran's upcoming fraud trial.
"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years," she said in a May 10 statement, "and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years."
Beth added, "She would be 36 years old now. It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."
Joran was one of the last people to see Natalee, who vanished after she left a bar with him and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe in the early hours of May 30, 2005. The Alabama native's body was never found and she was declared legally dead in 2012. Joran has "repeatedly denied criminal liability in Holloway's disappearance," per the Washington Post.
In 2010, a grand jury in Alabama indicted Joran on both wire fraud and extortion charges based on evidence presented that he tried to get $250,000 from Beth in exchange for information on Natalee's remains and the events surrounding her death, per NBC News.
An FBI affidavit, obtained by NBC News states that during a recorded undercover operation, Joran claimed to know where Natalee's body was buried, pointing to a specific house, but later admitted to fabricating the location.
But ahead of Joran's departure to the U.S., his attorney, Maximo Altez, has vowed to fight the extradition decision.
"I am going to challenge that resolution," he shared in his own statement May 10. "I am going to oppose it since he has the right to a defense."
