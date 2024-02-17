Remembering Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs' Sweet Love Story

Watch : Kellie Pickler Shares Heartbreaking Message After Her Husband's Death

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs were planning to have a big wedding, figuring the more the merrier to watch them tie the knot after two years of togetherness.

But before the invitations went out, the Nashville-based couple realized something.

"Every time we got to the guest list, it was like, 'Oh my God, I hate half these people.' Nothing personal," Pickler said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a month after she and Jacobs eloped to Antigua and swapped vows Jan. 1, 2011, on the beach, ankle-deep in the water.

"All we did was I packed the wedding dress and packed him an outfit," the country singer continued. "We totally just put faith in God that it was all going to work out, and it did, and it was the most incredible day of my life."

She had "1-1-11" engraved on her husband's wedding band on one side—and "Put it back on!" engraved on the other. So he'd know exactly what to do if he ever took it off, Pickler explained.