Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates Her Newly Shaved Head With Stunning Selfie

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Wants to See Idris Elba in Black Panther 3

Lupita Nyong'o's dramatic new look will be your force awakening.

While many are opting for the trendy bob cut this spring season, the Black Panther actress is making a convincing case to chop it off completely. Case in point? On May 10, Lupita debuted her newly shaved head with a stunning selfie on Instagram.

"Happy without hair!" she captioned her post, before adding a nod to the all-female Wakandan group of warriors in the Marvel film, "(Application for the Dora Milaje submitted!)."

Lupita also paired her 'do with an equally eye-catching makeup look, rocking a shimmery bronze eyeshadow, peach-colored blush and a frosted copper lip.

And naturally, the Oscar-winning actress wasn't the one feeling her hair transformation, as she received celebratory messages in her comments section.

How to Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King responded, "ASSSSS SO BEAUTIFUL!!!," while Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth added, "Gorginaaaaa show me a better shaped head. I'll wait..."