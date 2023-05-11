Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates Her Newly Shaved Head With Stunning Selfie

Lupita Nyong'o skipped the trendy bob haircut this spring, and instead, took the plunge by shaving her head completely.

Lupita Nyong'o's dramatic new look will be your force awakening.

While many are opting for the trendy bob cut this spring season, the Black Panther actress is making a convincing case to chop it off completely. Case in point? On May 10, Lupita debuted her newly shaved head with a stunning selfie on Instagram. 

"Happy without hair!" she captioned her post, before adding a nod to the all-female Wakandan group of warriors in the Marvel film, "(Application for the Dora Milaje submitted!)."

Lupita also paired her 'do with an equally eye-catching makeup look, rocking a shimmery bronze eyeshadow, peach-colored blush and a frosted copper lip.

And naturally, the Oscar-winning actress wasn't the one feeling her hair transformation, as she received celebratory messages in her comments section.

How to Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King responded, "ASSSSS SO BEAUTIFUL!!!," while Project Runway judge Elaine Welteroth added, "Gorginaaaaa show me a better shaped head. I'll wait..."

In recent months, the 40-year-old has been slowly changing her hairstyle with the help of her go-to stylist Vernon François. On April 16, she shared a video of herself literally kissing her locs goodbye.

Instagram

Despite saying she would miss her hair, Vernon explained that going short can be a liberating experience.

"Lupita's hair is so beautiful and versatile," he told Marie Claire. "She always looks stunning and the way she wears this hairstyle is no exception. A haircut like this can be rewarding, freeing, and exposing the nape is extremely flattering."

This isn't the first time Lupita has rocked super short hair. In 2014, she admitted her look was inspired by pure laziness.

"I didn't always wear my hair short," she told Essence. "In my adolescence, I always had long hair and it was relaxed. As of the age of 19, I just got really fed up with always going to the salon and it takes so much effort to look presentable before you leave the house. So, I just one day decided to cut it off, and I cut it all off!"

And Lupita has done it once again. See her epic transformation below!

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

