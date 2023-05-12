Summer House Preview: Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Have Their Most Confusing Fight Yet

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

It looks like Craig Conover is in need of some Southern comfort.

The Southern Charm star is an emotional mess in E! News' sneak peek at Summer House's May 15 episode—and his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo is caught off guard by his distraught state.

"Were you crying?" she asks in the preview, to which he responds, "I thought my mom's birthday was tomorrow and it was today, so I missed it. But, it's OK."

Paige is confused by his simple explanation, prompting her to prod further, "So you were crying?"

The pillow designer admitted he's feeling down "because of a lot of different stuff," so Paige follows up with, "Wait, what happened?"

Despite brushing it off by telling her he's fine, the Bravo star still thinks something deeper is going on with her boyfriend.

"Am I being crazy?" a perplexed Paige asks co-stars Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller, before asking Craig, "Why won't you look at me?"