Summer House Preview: Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Have Their Most Confusing Fight Yet

It looks like Craig Conover is in need of some Southern comfort.
The Southern Charm star is an emotional mess in E! News' sneak peek at Summer House's May 15 episode—and his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo is caught off guard by his distraught state.
"Were you crying?" she asks in the preview, to which he responds, "I thought my mom's birthday was tomorrow and it was today, so I missed it. But, it's OK."
Paige is confused by his simple explanation, prompting her to prod further, "So you were crying?"
The pillow designer admitted he's feeling down "because of a lot of different stuff," so Paige follows up with, "Wait, what happened?"
Despite brushing it off by telling her he's fine, the Bravo star still thinks something deeper is going on with her boyfriend.
"Am I being crazy?" a perplexed Paige asks co-stars Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller, before asking Craig, "Why won't you look at me?"
Craig finally hints at what's really bothering him. "Everyone in the world can see that's something's wrong," he tells Paige, "except the one person that I want to see."
Still, Paige doesn't understand why he's so upset with her. "Did I not just ask you seven times?" she replies. "What are you talking about?"
Fans will have to wait to tune in to find out what's really eating up the longtime Bravo star.
Craig and Paige's awkward fight come several weeks after their disagreement about getting engaged, with the Giggly Squad podcast co-host revealing she's not yet ready to take the next step in their relationship. In fact, the New York native broke down in tears at the thought of moving to live with her man.
"I will be changing a lot more than you will be," she told Craig on the April 10 episode. "I will be changing my whole life. I have no friends in Charleston, I don't know anyone. My whole career is there, my family is in New York. I don't want to leave my mom."
See the drama play out when Summer House airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
