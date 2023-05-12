Ashley Graham Shares the Beauty Must-Have She Uses Morning, Noon, and Night

Watch : Ashley Graham Is on Vacation Time With THIS Beauty Essential…

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for St. Tropez. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Who doesn't want to feel like they're on a vacation? Even if you're stuck at home, that vacation state of mind is achievable, especially when you have a solid self-care routine. Supermodel Ashley Graham recommends the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, which gives a sunkissed glow to bare skin and over makeup.

For the My E!ssentials series, Ashley shared that she uses this product "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f-cking vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"

Ashley's pick is an E! Shopping Editor favorite because of the product's clear formula. In my experience, it has a mess-free application that never stains sheets, towels, and clothing. It is so simple to use. You don't even need to rub or blend it in after spraying. Another great thing about this product is that it delivers a boost of hydration, according to the brand.

Get a natural-looking glow, see what the hype is all about, and try the St. Tropez Purity Face Tan Mist for yourself.