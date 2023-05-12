Ashley Graham Shares the Beauty Must-Have She Uses Morning, Noon, and Night

We interviewed Ashley Graham because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for St. Tropez. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who doesn't want to feel like they're on a vacation? Even if you're stuck at home, that vacation state of mind is achievable, especially when you have a solid self-care routine. Supermodel Ashley Graham recommends the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, which gives a sunkissed glow to bare skin and over makeup.
For the My E!ssentials series, Ashley shared that she uses this product "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f-cking vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Ashley's pick is an E! Shopping Editor favorite because of the product's clear formula. In my experience, it has a mess-free application that never stains sheets, towels, and clothing. It is so simple to use. You don't even need to rub or blend it in after spraying. Another great thing about this product is that it delivers a boost of hydration, according to the brand.
Get a natural-looking glow, see what the hype is all about, and try the St. Tropez Purity Face Tan Mist for yourself.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Ashley's pick couldn't be easier to use. There's no need to rub or blend the product in. You can use this spray on your bare skin or over makeup for a bronzed look. Your tan will develop in 4-8 hours with a medium, golden glow, according to the brand.
This product has 35.5K+ Sephora Loves and 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Duo
If you want to stock up on this self-tanning product and get a good deal, you can save $21 on this bundle with two self-tanners.
St. Tropez Tan Enhancing Body Polish
Here's an E! Shopping Editor recommendation that complements Ashley's recommendation. Use this exfoliating body polish 24 hours before applying your St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist. In my experience, exfoliated skin tans more evenly and delivers longer-lasting results.
Ashley isn't the only one who adores this product. Check out these rave reviews from Sephora shoppers.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist Reviews
A shopper declared, "This is my holy grail!!!! first time user and I am OBSESSED!!! I've already talked 10 people in my family into buying it!!! I am 31 years old and finally decided to stop laying out in the sun and putting myself at risk for skin cancer! this stuff helps my ego! I spray it all over, but especially my face, neck and chest and I AM TAN. NOT ORANGE! TAN!!!!!!!! BUY BUY BUY!!!!"
Another gushed, "I love this product so much! It's the easiest face tanner I've ever used. And after the color develops I don't really need that much makeup. The closest thing to this color is a trip to the beach!"
Someone insisted, "A must have product you'll love! I love this stuff! I use it before bedtime a couple of times a week and wake up to the best sun kissed look!! Definitely a product I keep around!!"
"Love this stuff!! It gives me such a pretty natural looking glow. I will wake up after using this, look in the mirror and do a double take because my face looks so nice! It's so easy to use, just spray it on and let it dry. Totally foolproof," a shopper reviewed.
A Sephora customer raved, "Amazing! Wow! Where has this been all my life??! Having chronic illnesses, I'm always quite pale.. I try to sit in the sun for a tan but I know how much the sun damages the skin. This tho! This is it! I put it on in the morning, just 3-4 spritzes and again at night before my moisturizer. I noticed the difference a few hours after the first application. Would highly recommend!"
